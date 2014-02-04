Smithtown board to consider removing eyesore

A public hearing on a long-derelict Kings Park office building and adjoining construction trailer is scheduled at Tuesday’s Smithtown Town Board meeting.

Trustees will consider going onto Crossroad Realty NY, LLC’s property at 263-265 Indian Head Rd., to remediate or remove the building and trailer that were designated unsafe by the town building department last month, according to town officials.

The building consists of a constructed basement and steel skeleton with I-beams, said Smithtown assistant town attorney Martin Simon.

“There’s no shell around it. You can look down into the lower atrium and it’s open. The elevator shafts are open,” he said. “It’s just open concrete and there’s quite a bit of rebar at the site.”

The town in early January gave property owner Russell Furia three weeks to remediate the property, officials said.

Furia declined to comment Monday, other than to say that he requested an adjournment of today’s public hearing.

“That particular parcel has been sitting dormant for about 15 to 17 years,” said Councilman Robert Creighton. “The structure itself and the trailer both create unsafe conditions, which is the basic reason for us being able to take things down.”

Councilman Edward Wehrheim said, “It’s an eyesore as just as you come into Kings Park from Indian Head Road.”