Smithtown board to vote tonight on Patrick Vecchio, Lynne Nowick terms

Smithtown town board members plan to vote tonight on a resolution needed for state legislation allowing Supervisor Patrick R. Vecchio and Councilwoman Lynne C. Nowick to serve their full, four-year elected terms instead of having to run for office again in November.

State Sen. John Flanagan (R-East Northport) and Assemb. Michael Fitzpatrick (R-St. James) introduced the bill earlier this month for Republicans Vecchio and Nowick, who were appointed in February to one-year posts in a 3-0 vote by the town board.

Conservative Town Clerk Vincent Puleo declared Vecchio’s and Nowick’s seats vacant because they failed to sign written oaths within 30 days of taking office on Jan. 1, as required by state law.

Smithtown Town Attorney Matthew Jakubowski said the state bill requires a “home rule request.”

“Because it’s special legislation that’s tailored for the Town of Smithtown, for the state senator and the state assemblyman to put the legislation on the floor for a vote they need a request from the town that’s in support of that legislation,” he said.

It is unclear whether Vecchio and Nowick will be able to vote on the resolution at tonight’s meeting, or whether they are required to abstain.