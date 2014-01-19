Smithtown West takes Game 2 of hoops challenge

Smithtown West erupted for 20 points in the fourth quarter and bulled its way past Jericho, 53-39, Sunday in the second game of the Nassau-Suffolk Challenge at the Hicksville Athletic Center.

The Bulls (7-5) used a balanced attack, led by game MVP Tyler Weigl who scored 13 points. Peter Torres added 12 and Billy Behrens and Nick Paquette added nine apiece. Each sank one three-pointer for West, which led only 33-32 entering the fourth quarter before finally getting hot from outside.

Mike Goren scored 12 points and Jackson Weinberg contributed for Jericho, which dropped to 3-7.