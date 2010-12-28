Smoking co-worker is a health hazard

DEAR AMY: In October I started a new job. My office mate takes frequent smoke breaks, and anytime he comes back into the office, I get a whiff of cigarette smoke, which is a problem for me. I have severe allergies - not to mention that I am still being exposed to carcinogens and all the toxic secondhand smoke that wafts off my co-worker. I get very bad headaches and sore throats during the day because of this. I am very unsure of what to do, but I need to do something because I am tired of being subjected to toxic smells.Offended by Smoking in D.C.

DEAR OFFENDED: In December, the surgeon general released the government's newest report on smoking, outlining the myriad health risks associated with cigarettes.

The report says, "Even brief exposure to secondhand smoke can cause cardiovascular disease and could trigger acute cardiac events, such as heart attack." (See the full report at surgeongeneral.gov.) As you can tell from your co-worker, people who smoke emit byproducts of their habit long after they've stubbed out a cigarette. This affects you.

You have the right to work in an environment that doesn't make you ill. Ask your supervisor if you can shift your work space to another part of the office.

DEAR AMY: I've been following the discussion on pool safety. I think the correct answer is: no fence around the pool, no grandkids coming to visit. I did not have a pool when my kids were small, as I was worried. We put one in last year, with door alarms, a new gated yard and a pool splash alarm. Even with adults around, my 2-year-old grandson still managed to fall in. I scooped him out in five seconds, but it was terrifying.

Greg

DEAR GREG: Even with safeguards in place, adults should constantly supervise kids around the pool.