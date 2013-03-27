Son: Kulukundis home 'pretty much empty'

The $25-million sale of a beachfront Southampton estate will soon head back to the closing table, according to the son whose mother has refused to leave the home.

Two trucks from Atlas Van Lines and another mover were parked outside the home at 320 Murray Place on Tuesday, with possessions visible inside them.

Tara Kulukundis, widow of a shipping magnate who died in 2010, had for months refused to allow movers and others access to the house, and did not show up Friday at the closing. Tuesday, her eldest son said his mother is almost moved out and that the sale will close this week.

Outside home, which is near Southampton High School, Eric Kulukundis, 43, defended his mother, saying the sale came as a surprise to her. "To spring this on someone who had lived in the house for 40 years," he said, shaking his head. He added that the sale "was very difficult for her."

Court papers filed last week in Surrogate's Court in Manhattan by the estate of her late husband, shipping heir M. Michael Kulukundis, said Kulukundis changed the locks and racked up more than $90,000 in moving fees, and potential penalties from the mortgage holders, because she was "illegally 'occupying' " the property, which had to be sold to help liquidate the estate. She had been left a "sumptuous" residence at the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan, according to the court papers, which also stated that the mortgage hasn't been paid for February and March because of a lack of cash by the estate.

"For each day that payment is not made on the principal of the Emigrant mortgage, there is a per diem charge of $2,174.29," the petition stated. Daily taxes on the property are also accruing, a total of $215.99 per day in town and village levies.

As Eric Kulukundis and his girlfriend, Ashley Dye, moved items out of the garage, he said the house was "pretty much empty."

There was no sighting of his mother, who has three other children. Kulukundis had acted in some Off-Broadway productions and had a small role in the television series "Charlie's Angels" in the 1970s.

Eric Kulukundis said media portrayals of his mother "as some wacky diva -- that's not the case." Attorneys for Kulukundis and the estate have not returned calls for comment. The real estate agent for the property declined to comment.

The buyers have remained anonymous.