Sophomore Devonte Dixon's three-point play gives Floyd victory

When the buzzer sounded, Devonte Dixon could not escape the all-out blitz applied by his teammates. Floyd's sophomore point guard was gang-tackled on the court after his three-point play with 4.8 seconds remaining gave the Colonials a stunningly dramatic 64-63 victory over host Brentwood Tuesday.

"I just went to the basket. All I could think about was getting the win for my team," said Dixon, who scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as Floyd overcame a 60-52 deficit with 1:23 left to hand Brentwood (13-2, 10-1 league) its first defeat in Suffolk I. Floyd improved to 11-4, 8-3.

Dixon got a chance because Femi Olujobi (26 points), who had made three consecutive pressure free throws in the final 23 seconds, missed the back end of a one-and-one. Devin Burney (14 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists) grabbed the rebound, dribbled toward midcourt, then saw Dixon a step beyond the pack. "We don't usually pass it ahead like that," Floyd coach Rob Hodgson said, "unless it's a good situation. Devonte made a good catch and had a step on Femi."

Dixon managed to bank home the shot and drew a foul against the 6-6 Olujobi, who already had three blocks. "I was very confident at the foul line," Dixon said.

No wonder. He started Floyd's remarkable rally by drawing a foul while attempting a three-pointer and draining all three free throws. He then made a steal, missed a layup, got his own rebound, drew another foul and sank two more free throws to make it 60-57 with 47.8 seconds left.

Burney converted another offensive rebound while falling to the floor to cut the deficit to one with 40.5 seconds left. Olujobi made two from the line to put the Indians ahead 62-59, but Elijah Rios (a career-high 15 points) made a driving layup with 12.5 seconds left to bring Floyd back to within one.

Olujobi made one of two with 10.1 seconds left, setting up the Burney-to-Dixon connection. When Dixon calmly sank his final free throw, it was Floyd's only lead of the game. "Not bad for a sophomore," Hodgson said.