South Side's Kieran McCarthy wins 1,600 and 800

South Side's Kieran McCarthy said it all with a wink and a point. He is the best miler in Nassau Class AA, and by a pretty wide margin.

McCarthy flashed the crowd a smile as he rounded the final turn of the 1,600 meters at the Class AA championships, held Thursday at Great Neck North Middle School.

McCarthy finished in four minutes, 25.18 seconds, more than 11 seconds faster than the field.

"The mile was a lot of fun," McCarthy said. "With a lead like that, I was able to have a little fun and soak it up. I was drinking it all in."

But McCarthy wasn't done. He also won the 800 meters in 1:58.01, a victory that came with considerably more difficulty.

The senior, knowing the race would most likely come down to the final 100 meters, took the pace out strong, trying to break the field early by sprinting straight ahead as soon as the starting gun fired. McCarthy surged again at the beginning of the second lap. Hewlett's Jeremy Barnes (1:59.20) and Roslyn's Scott Pourshalchi (1:59.42) kept the pressure on McCarthy until the final 50 meters, when he willed himself across the finish line.

"It just comes down to who wants it the most on that last 400," McCarthy said. "That's more of a mental fight. You can be the strongest runner out there, it all comes down to how much thought and heart you put into a race."

Jericho's Matthew Su won the 110 meter hurdles in 16.26 and the long jump, flying 21- 71/4.

"The long jump is my main event," Su said. "I tried focusing on keeping my speed through my jump, while also getting height."

Manhasset dominated the team competition, scoring 84 points. Tommy Fruhauf won the 3,200 meters in 10:04.85. Gavin Olsen won the shot put, tossing 50-83/4 inches. Tyson Morgano won the pole vault, clearing 10-6.

Garden City's Steph Gerland won both the 1,500 meters (4:53.11) and the 3,000 meters (11:01.20). It was her fifth consecutive 3,000 meter outdoor county championship, she said.

Gerland, who has been focusing on the 1,500 meters this season, said she was nervous when she saw the level of competition, but was inspired when she watched her teammate, Laurel Fisher, win the 2,000 meter steeplechase in 7:29.20.

"[Fisher] trains with me and I knew that if she could pull off something like that, I could do it as well," Gerland said.

Those two victories helped Garden City win the team championship with 102 points. Tianna Biscone won the triple jump, flying 33-7.

New Hyde Park's Jaclyn Williams won both the discus (99-2) and the shot put (35-31/2). Hewlett's Carly Ganz won the pole vault, clearing 8-6.