Southern State crash leaves Freeport man with minor injuries

State police and emergency personnel from the Islip Terrace Fire Department helped free a Freeport man from his crushed car Wednesday night after a driver on the Southern State Parkway cut him off, forcing him to crash into a wooded area, police said.

Fred Puryear, 38, of Freeport, who had only minor injuries, was driving eastbound, east of Exit 43 in Islip Terrace, at about 11:30 p.m. when an unknown driver cut him off, he told police. Puryear lost control of his blue Chevrolet and went off the right shoulder into the wood, where the top of the car was nearly crushed.

Trapped inside, Puryear was cut free after about an hour, police said. Also assisting in the rescue was Suffolk County police emergency services.

Puryear was transported to Southside Hospital in Bayshore where he was treated for injuries to his hip and upper leg.

Police said they are investigating.