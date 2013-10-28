Southold Town Justice
Term: 4 years
Salary: $66,618 (2013; no 2014 salary available)
Duties: The town justice presides in civil disputes, small claims cases up to $3,000, hears trials on parking and traffic violations and misdemeanor criminal cases, and arraigns and sets bail for those arrested. The town justice also performs marriages and issues orders of protection.
Fishers Island Town Justice
Term: 4 years
Salary: $49,662
Duties: The town justice presides in civil disputes and misdemeanor criminal cases, hears cases on parking and traffic violations and small-claims cases up to $3,000. The town justice also performs marriages, issues orders of protection and has a seat on the town board.