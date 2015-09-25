Sports briefs

GOLFStenson leads Tour Championship

Henrik Stenson, two years after a dominant victory to capture the FedEx Cup, was unstoppable for 12 holes yesterday until he settled for a 7-under 63 and a two-shot lead over Paul Casey in the opening round of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. Stenson is No. 4 in the FedEx Cup and has to win this week to claim the $10 million bonus. Rory McIlroy had a 66. Jason Day had a 69 in his first event as No. 1 in the world and Jordan Spieth had a 68.

NBABosh off blood thinners

Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh says he no longer needs to take blood-thinning medication as part of his treatment for a blood clot, meaning he will be able to fully participate when training camp opens next week. Bosh missed the final 30 games of last season after a clot was discovered on his left lung.

Rest days during Finals

The NBA is adding additional rest days to its NBA Finals schedule, putting two days in between every game where travel is necessary. Continuing one of commissioner Adam Silver's goals of finding extra time off for players, the 2016 Finals will begin June 2 and would end June 19 if a Game 7 is necessary.

WNBA

Moore leads Lynx in opener

Maya Moore scored 19 points and Rebekkah Brunson had a franchise playoff-record 19 rebounds to lead the host Minnesota Lynx to a 67-60 victory over the Phoenix Mercury in the opener of the Western Conference finals.

Storm's Loyd rookie of the year

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd has won the WNBA rookie of the year award the league announced yesterday. Kiah Stokes of the Liberty finished second with 16 votes. -- APHONORS

Jim Brown among inductees

Jim Brown, a legend at Manhasset High School, Syracuse University and the Cleveland Browns, headlines a group of 28 athletes, coaches, administrators and contributors who will be inducted into the new Nassau County High School Athletics Hall of Fame, at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 and still available for the event by calling 516-396-2488 and at nassauboces.org under the interscholastic athletics tab. The Hall of Fame will be located in the Nassau County office building in Mineola.