Sports briefs

NFLRomo: Pain threshold the issue

If it's a question of tolerating pain, Tony Romo says he will play Sunday against Arizona.

The issue in the 34-year-old Dallas quarterback's mind is whether he can run the offense while dealing with his third back injury in 18 months. He said yesterday he doesn't know, which goes to owner Jerry Jones' point that it could be a game-time decision against the Cardinals.

Romo said the injury that sidelined him for about a quarter before he returned late in regulation of Monday's 20-17 overtime loss to Washington was "more than a contusion," referring to coach Jason Garrett's description. He wouldn't be more specific about the damage from a direct hit to his surgically repaired back on a third-quarter sack by Keenan Robinson. The latest injury isn't related to the herniated disc Romo played through without leaving the game in a come-from-behind win at Washington before surgery five days later last December.

COLLEGES

Gurley banned 2 more games

The NCAA ruled that Georgia running back Todd Gurley must sit out until Nov. 15 for accepting more than $3,000 for autographed memorabilia and other items over a two-year period. The school applied for Gurley's reinstatement after he missed the last two games while the school investigated allegations of improper benefits. But the NCAA said that Gurley must serve a four-game suspension for accepting cash from multiple individuals. He also must repay a portion of the money to a charity of his choice and complete 40 hours of community service. -- APSt. John's Thomas ineligible

Junior college transfer forward Keith Thomas, who was counted upon by St. John's basketball coach Steve Lavin for rebounding help, has been ruled academically ineligible to compete during the 2014-15 season. The school said its investigation into his transcript from Westchester Community College showed Thomas doesn't meet NCAA academic standards for transfers. The 6-8 Thomas led all Division I junior college players with 15.7 rebounds per game last season. BASEBALL

Ducks' Ford player of year

Ducks outfielder and hitting coach Lew Ford was named Atlantic League player of the year. Ford broke two Atlantic League records. He finished with 189 hits and became the first player in league history to play in all 140 games during the regular season. Ford finished second in batting average (.347).