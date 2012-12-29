Sports briefs

NFLSaints, Payton working new deal

The New Orleans Saints and suspended coach Sean Payton have agreed in principle to a multiyear contract extension, according to two people familiar with the deal. The people told The Associated Press about the deal last night on condition of anonymity because it hasn't been signed and final details regarding the length of the contract and financial compensation still were being worked out.

Bears RB Forte expects to play

Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte expects to start Sunday against the Lions despite an ankle injury suffered last week. Forte went through a full practice yesterday and was listed as probable for the game at Detroit, which the Bears will need to win to have any shot at making the playoffs . . . The Oakland Raiders are ready to get a long look at Terrelle Pryor to see if he can be their quarterback of the future. Pryor will make his first career start in Sunday's season finale in San Diego in place of the injured Carson Palmer . . . For the first time since he was taken in the third round of the 2009 draft, Mike Wallace will miss a regular-season game for the Steelers. An injury to his left hip and hamstring area will prevent Wallace from playing in the Steelers' season finale against the Cleveland Browns. He will be an unrestricted free agent, leaving his status with the team for beyond this season in question.

COLLEGESVirginia Tech tops Rutgers in OT

Cody Journell kicked a 22-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime to give Virginia Tech a 13-10 victory over Rutgers in the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando. Rutgers had a chance to tie it in overtime, but Nick Borgese missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt.

TENNIS

Virus knocks Nadal out of Australia

Just when Rafael Nadal had recovered from a knee injury, a stomach virus has delayed his return to tennis by a couple of months. Nadal announced he will miss next month's Australian Open and probably won't play until the end of February. He needs time to recover from the virus, which already has prevented him from coming back this week at Abu Dhabi. Nadal has been sidelined since June with a knee injury. -- AP