Sports briefs

COURTSBouchard sues USTA over fall at U.S. Open

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard filed a lawsuit yesterday against the United States Tennis Association that alleges the sport's national governing body was negligent, leaving her to slip and fall in a locker room during the U.S. Open. Bouchard, who was a runner-up at Wimbledon last year, has suffered severe pain and economic loss after the Sept. 4 incident, she said in the federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn that seeks unspecified monetary damages. The 21-year-old Bouchard had just won a match against Dominika Cibulkova when she returned to the locker room at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center shortly after 10 p.m. Minutes later, she slipped and fell on the tile floor of a physiotherapy room that is inside the locker room, slamming her head against the ground. The fall left Bouchard with a concussion and "serious head injury." She later withdrew from the U.S. Open and tournaments in China and Japan.

HORSE RACINGAmerican Pharoah has brisk workout

Triple Crown champion American Pharoah completed a seven-furlong workout at Santa Anita as he continues to prepare for his final career start in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Oct. 31 at Keeneland. The 3-year-old colt was timed in 1:23 for the distance with jockey Martin Garcia aboard under the eye of trainer Bob Baffert.

SOCCERRed Bulls fall at Toronto

Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Giovinco scored second-half goals for host Toronto in its 2-1 win over the visiting Red Bulls. Shaun Wright-Phillips scored in the 86th minute for New York.

Mexico names Colombian its national coach

Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio took charge of Mexico's national team, becoming the 12th person to lead "El Tri" in the last nine years. Osorio replaces interim head coach Ricardo Ferretti, who had been in the job since Miguel Herrera was fired in July after he punched a TV reporter at an airport following Mexico's victory at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

MEDIA

CBS fills Feherty spot with Pepper

CBS Sports filled a big void on its golf broadcasting team by hiring Dottie Pepper, giving the network that covers the most PGA Tour events its first female voice. She replaces David Feherty, who left CBS to join NBC Sports. "There's no replacing Feherty," Pepper said. "Here's what I told the guys when I went to CBS to meet with them. I am not funny. But I will work really hard. So there you go." -- AP