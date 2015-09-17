Sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Rutgers coach fined, suspended

Rutgers has suspended football coach Kyle Flood for three games and fined him $50,000 for contacting a faculty member over a player's grade. Rutgers president Robert Barchi announced the punishment yesterday, a day after he said he received an internal investigative report. The report found that Flood emailed and met in person with a faculty member even though he knew or should have known of the university's policies prohibiting coach-initiated contact with faculty members regarding students' academic standing.

"I believe that the discipline is severe and justified for his failure to follow policy," Barchi said, adding he met with Flood and that the coach accepted responsibility for his actions and the discipline.

NFLPacman fined $35K

Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was fined $35,000 by the NFL for his personal foul against Raiders receiver Amari Cooper during their opener on Sunday. Jones got on top of Cooper, knocked off his helmet and slammed his head against it at the end of a play during the second quarter, drawing a penalty for unnecessary roughness. Jones said that he's going to appeal the fine . . . A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Ryan Mallett will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Sunday at Carolina. The person spoke yesterday on the condition of anonymity because the team is not expected to disclose its starting quarterback until game day.

NHLKane on Chicago roster

The Chicago Blackhawks have put Patrick Kane on their training camp roster as the star awaits the results of a sexual-assault investigation in his hometown of Buffalo. Kane is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s last month at his offseason home, a person familiar with the investigation has told The Associated Press. Kane has not been charged. -- AP