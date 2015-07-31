Sports BRIEFS

GOLF

Tiger heats up, shoots 68

Tiger Woods got back to shooting in the 60s. But he didn't make it look easy. Woods bogeyed three of his first four holes in the Quicken Loans National yesterday, then ran off five birdies in six holes around the turn for a 3-under 68. That left him five shots back of leaders Retief Goosen and Ryo Ishikawa at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va.

Kim's 65 leads British Open

Donald Trump's show-stealing arrival at the Women's British Open upstaged another strong start to a major by South Korea's Hyo-Joo Kim. Kim was midway through a 7-under 65 in the first round when Trump, the American presidential candidate, landed in a private helicopter to begin a two-day visit at the tournament at his Turnberry resort in western Scotland.

Top-ranked Inbee Park began her quest to complete a sweep of the majors by shooting 69. Defending champion Mo Martin shot 70, and Michelle Wie, wearing a brace on her left ankle because of a bone spur, had a 76.

PGA reveals 2015-16 sked

The PGA Tour yesterday released its 2015-16 schedule, which included several changes because of golf's return to the Olympics next August in Rio de Janeiro. The Travelers Championship, John Deere Classic and Wyndham Championship will be played during the three-week Olympic window.

NHL

Flyers, Voracek agree

The Philadelphia Flyers and right wing Jakub Voracek have agreed to a multiyear contract extension. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The 25-year-old Voracek had 22 goals and career highs of 59 assists and 81 points last season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bosa suspended for opener

Ohio State has suspended All-America defensive end Joey Bosa, receiver Corey Smith and H-backs Jalin Marshall and Dontre Wilson for its opener at Virginia Tech. In a statement, the Buckeyes said the players violated department of athletics policy. -- AP