Sports briefs

GOLF

Stegmaier leads at Las Vegas

Brett Stegmaier birdied the final hole for a 3-under 68 and a one-stroke lead yesterday in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at Las Vegas. Morgan Hoffman was second after a 66. Jimmy Walker, former UNLV player Chad Campbell and 2011 winner Kevin Na were tied for third at 11 under. Walker had a 69, Na shot 68, and Campbell 70.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Suffolk CC women win Region XV

Jasmine Seaton had two goals and an assist as the Suffolk County Community College women's team defeated Nassau Community College, 3-0, yesterday for the NJCAA Region XV championship. Seaton, a freshman forward from Bellport High School, was named Player of the Year in Region XV. She led the team with 15 goals and four assists on the season. Emily Bergold had a goal and an assist, and Alexis Rubenstein had an assist. Kayla Tomasik made three saves. The Sharks will host Holyoke, the Region XXI champion, in the District Championship Saturday at 4 p.m. in Selden. The winner will advance to the national tournament.

SOCCER

Chelsea coach Mourinho tossed

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho faces more trouble from the English Football Association after being sent to the stands as the champions' poor Premier League form worsened with a 2-1 loss at West Ham. Mourinho was red-carded at halftime after Cesc Fabregas had a goal disallowed for offside, moments before Chelsea teammate Nemanja Matic was sent off for a second bookable offense. Earlier this season Mourinho was fined $77,000 and given a suspended one-match stadium ban for comments about referee Robert Madley following a loss at home to Southampton. -- AP