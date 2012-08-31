Sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Rutgers-Tulane game still on despite Isaac

The Rutgers-Tulane football game will be played Saturdaynight as scheduled, only days after Isaac swept across the New Orleans area with hurricane force winds. The decision to play, made Thursday, comes after the Superdome survived the storm with only superficial damage to surrounding signs, banners and landscaping. Superdome chief Doug Thornton has said the stadium never lost power and its roof never leaked. He says key Superdome personnel were returning to work to get the stadium ready.

MEDIA

Notre Dame radio drops Pinkett

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Former Notre Dame running back and Fighting Irish radio analyst Allen Pinkett has been pulled off the broadcast of tomorrow's season opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, following his comments that teams need bad guys to give them an edge. Andrew Giangola, a spokesperson for the IMG Notre Dame Radio Network, said that the game deserves to be distraction free and Pinkett's comments made to Chicago's WSCR-AM were unacceptable.

GOLF

Bourdy splashes to Euro Masters lead

Gregory Bourdy of France shot an 8-under 63 to lead by two strokes after the rain-swept European Masters first round in Crans-Sur-Sierre, Switzerland Bourdy, who earned the last of his three European Tour wins in 2009, had eight birdies in the thin Alpine air. -- AP

COLLEGE SOCCER

Holland, Memic lead Pride to victory

Joseph Holland scored the first goal of his career to lead Hofstra (2-0-0) to a 2-0 victory over St. Francis (N.Y.) Maid Memic had the other goal for the Pride. . . . Geir Helgoey tied the game on a cross feed from Kariym Balthazar with 25 minutes left in regulation in Dowling's 1-1 opening-match draw with UMass-Lowell. . . . In a women's match, Adelphi's Donna Liotine scored three goals in a 6-0 season-opening win over Caldwell (0-1). Katlin Monteith added two goals in the victory.