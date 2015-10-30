Sports briefs

GOLFPiercy leads in Malaysia with 62

Scott Piercy allied some crisp putting to solid tee-to-green play and shot a flawless 10-under 62 yesterday to take a three-stroke lead after the first round of the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The American made 10 birdies at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club to pull away from Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who had eight birdies and a bogey in his 65 . . . Jaco van Zyl made nine birdies and an eagle for an 11-under 61 to take a three-shot lead after the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya, Turkey. Lee Westwood was second after a bogey-free 64, his lowest score in more than a year. Rory McIlroy made four birdies on his back nine and was in a group tied for fourth after a 67 . . . Lin Xi-yu took the lead with 67 in the Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan Island, China, while Lydia Ko struggled with a 77 in her first round since regaining the No. 1 spot in the world.

TENNIS

Pennetta loses her final match

Maria Sharapova reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals in Singapore and sent U.S. Open champion Flavia Pennetta into retirement by beating the Italian, 7-5, 6-1. The 33-year-old Pennetta, who was eliminated with the loss, was playing in her last career tournament after announcing at the U.S. Open she would retire at the end of the season. -- AP