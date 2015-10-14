Sports briefs

COLLEGESSBU loses top back Bedell

Stony Brook football coach Chuck Priore yesterday confirmed the loss for the season of leading rusher Stacey Bedell and starting cornerback Marvin Hart. Bedell suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of the Seawolves' last game on Oct. 3 at James Madison, and Hart suffered a knee injury in that game.

The loss of Bedell, who averaged 117.0 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns in the first three games, is critical to the offense because he was a consistent breakaway threat. Bedell is a junior, but Priore said SBU will apply for a medical redshirt and expects to have Bedell for two more seasons.

Hart is a sophomore who currently leads the Seawolves (2-2, 1-2 CAA) with two interceptions and also was their primary kickoff returner.

Heading into the Seawolves' homecoming game against Towson (2-3, 0-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday at LaValle Stadium, their running back situation is complicated by the fact that backups Isaiah White, Donald Liotine and Travis Liburd all missed practice yesterday while suffering from the flu.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Spurrier: Time to get out of way

Steve Spurrier knew it was time. South Carolina was struggling and the gregarious and once innovative coach was a big reason why. Spurrier resigned as Gamecocks coach yesterday, resisting pleas from the University of South Carolina president and athletic director to stay through the season. "You can't keep a head coach as long as I have [coached] when it's heading in the wrong direction," Spurrier, 70, said. The Gamecocks have struggled at 2-4 and are 0-4 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time in Spurrier's 23 seasons in the league. "I'm responsible. I'm the head coach," Spurrier said. "It's time for me to get out of the way and let somebody else have a go at it."

NFLAnother clock mistake

For the second week in a row, the NFL is acknowledging an officiating error during a nationally televised game. This time, the problem was twofold: Eighteen seconds were incorrectly run off the clock late in the fourth quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 24-20 victory at the San Diego Chargers -- and not one of the game officials noticed the gaffe and corrected it.

Bills sign QB Johnson

The Buffalo Bills signed free-agent quarterback Josh Johnson in a move that raises questions about the status of banged-up starter Tyrod Taylor. Johnson was signed a day after coach Rex Ryan said Taylor was "beat up" and "sore" following a 14-13 win against Tennessee. Ryan then didn't go into specifics when asked whether Taylor could play against Cincinnati Sunday.

SOCCERNetherlands misses Euro 2016

The Netherlands squandered its last chance of reaching the playoffs for next year's European Championship in a humiliating 3-2 defeat by 10-man Czech Republic yesterday. The debacle in Amsterdam came in sharp contrast to the celebrations of Group A rival Turkey, which needed only 10 men to beat Iceland, 1-0, to take the automatic qualifying place for Euro 2016. -- AP