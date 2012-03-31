Sports in brief

NHLSenators overrun Penguins behind Alfredsson

The host Ottawa Senators got two goals from Daniel Alfredsson, one shorthanded, in an 8-4 rout of the Eastern Conference-contending Pittsburgh Penguins. Alfredsson also had two assists. Matt Cooke had two goals for Pittsburgh and Sidney Crosby had a goal.

TENNIS

Federer wins, will face Roddick next

Roger Federer let a big lead slip away in the second set, then regrouped to win his opening match in the Sony Ericsson Open in Key Biscayne, Fla., beating 19-year-old American Ryan Harrison, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Federer led 5-2 in the second set and was on the verge of finishing in less than an hour when he lost two fluky points that extended the match. Federer's opponent in the third round will be Andy Roddick, who never faced a break point as he beat Gilles Muller, 6-3, 6-2. Roddick hopes to improve a ranking that has dropped to 34th, the lowest he has been since 2001.

GOLFTseng takes lead at La Costa

Top-ranked Yani Tseng remained in position for her second straight LPGA Tour title and third in five events this year, shooting a bogey-free 3-under-par 69 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Kia Classic at the La Costa resort in Carlsbad, Calif. South Korea's Jiyai Shin was second after a 68.

Sluman, Couples tied at senior event

Jeff Sluman shot an 8-under 64 to climb into a tie for the second-round lead with Fred Couples in the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, a Champions Tour event in Saucier, Miss. Couples shot 63 in the completion of the first round Saturday morning that had been delayed by rain . . . Italian teenager Matteo Manassero stayed in the running for the Masters by moving to within a stroke of leader Damien McGrane before darkness halted play in the third round of the Hassan II Trophy in Agadir, Morocco. The 18-year-old Manassero must win to boost his ranking into the top 50 to play at Augusta National. -- AP