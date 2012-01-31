Sports in brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALLRutgers turns to Flood

Rutgers turned to assistant Kyle Flood to replace Greg Schiano as the team's coach, hours after Florida International's Mario Cristobal passed on a chance to take over the team. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press yesterday that Flood had accepted an offer to become Rutgers' next coach. Flood is expected to be introduced Tuesday. -- AP

COURTSStun gun at Jets game:

Spectator pleads not guilty

The man charged with using a stun gun in a fight with other spectators during the Jets' Sept. 11 home game against the Dallas Cowboys pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack, N.J., yesterday. Leroy McKelvey of Moncks Corner, S.C., who turned 60 yesterday, was ordered by Judge James Guida to return to court on March 5, with a May 14 plea cutoff date. McKelvey's $22,500 bail was continued. Prosecutors "have a plea offer that requires jail time" -- three years in state prison -- "but that's something we don't think is ultimately appropriate," said McKelvey's Newark-based attorney, Raymond Hamlin. "We think that the case should be resolved favorably." McKelvey is charged with three counts of third-degree aggravated assault and two counts of fourth-degree weapons possession. On Sept. 11, the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, McKelvey brought a stun gun into MetLife Stadium and, before kickoff, became involved in an upper-deck confrontation with other fans.BASEBALL

Martinez needs 2 operations

Victor Martinez had knee surgery and will need a second operation, another indication he is likely to miss the entire 2012 season. The Detroit Tigers' designated hitter had microfracture surgery Friday to repair the medial and lateral meniscus in his left knee. He is projected to have anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery on the same knee in six to eight weeks. -- AP