Sports in brief

BASEBALLMets' Citi Field bond rating cut

The outlook on $695.4 million of debt issued to build Citi Field was cut to negative by Standard & Poor's after the Mets' third straight losing season and falling attendance. S & P, which rates the bonds BB+, one level below investment grade, also cited the recession and competition from other new stadiums in the region. The Mets sold tax-exempt bonds in 2006 and 2009 backed by revenue such as luxury suites, concessions, naming rights and parking fees. Cash flow has declined each year since the 42,000-seat stadium opened in 2009. Since 2009, annual attendance has fallen 27 percent to 2.29 million, S & P said. Mets owner Fred Wilpon is being sued by the trustee for Bernard Madoff's defunct firm to recover investment gains from the team and the Wilpon family. The team is offering minority stakes to raise additional capital. NFLThomas fined for 'gift' football

Saints running back Pierre Thomas has been fined $12,500 for a uniform violation and a touchdown celebration in which he placed a bow on a football and gave it to a fan. The fine for the celebration is $7,500. Thomas also violated NFL policies by wearing Christmas-themed green and red tape on his black and gold uniform; his fine for that is $5,000.

Roethlisberger says he will play

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said as long as he can deal with the pain, he will play in Pittsburgh's regular-season finale Sunday against the Cleveland Browns . . . Patriots QB Tom Brady participated in practice on a limited basis because of a left shoulder injury. Comcast SportsNet reported Thursday that Brady had X-rays to check for a separated left shoulder and was told he was "all set."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

COLLEGES

Ganaway leads Baylor

Terrance Ganaway rushed for five touchdowns, one an 89-yarder, and 200 yards as Baylor beat Washington, 67-56, in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III passed for one touchdown and ran for another for the Bears, who scored 21 points in the first quarter and 29 in the third and came back from a 42-24 deficit. Keith Price passed for four TDs and ran for three for Washington, which scored 28 points in the second quarter.

Florida State beats Irish

Florida State rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit and used a pair of touchdown passes by E.J. Manuel and two field goals from Dustin Hopkins to slip past Notre Dame, 18-14, in the Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando. The No. 25 FSU's defense picked off Notre Dame quarterbacks Tommy Rees and Andrew Hendrix three times. -- AP

LIer English transfers to Cornell

Connor English of Manhasset, Newsday's 2009 Nassau County boys lacrosse player of the year who attended Virginia for the past two years, has transferred to Cornell. English, an attack who played sparingly on the Cavaliers' 2011 NCAA championship team, will be immediately eligible for the Big Red and is expected to be part of a high-scoring line led by senior attack Rob Pannell of Smithtown West, a Tewaaraton Trophy finalist last spring.