Sports on TV for December 12-18

FS1 — Arizona St. vs. Creighton, Las Vegas

ESPNU — NCAA Men's College Cup: TBD, Final, Cary, N.C.

ESPN — New England at Arizona

ESPN2 — New England at Arizona (MNF with Peyton and Eli) ---

ESPN2 — The Citadel at North Carolina

FS1 — Southern U. at Xavier

ESPN2 — Memphis at Alabama

TNT — Golden State at Milwaukee

TNT — Boston at LA Lakers

NBATV — Lakeland at Memphis

ESPN — Washington at Chicago

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Lusail, Qatar ---

ESPN2 — Ohio vs. Florida, Tampa, Fla.

ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech

FS1 — Drexel at Seton Hall

ESPN2 — W. Kentucky at Louisville

FS1 — UCLA at Maryland

ESPNU — NJCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Little Rock, Ark.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

ESPN — New York at Chicago

ESPN — Minnesota at LA Clippers

TNT — Detroit at Minnesota

TNT — Vancouver at Calgary

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Al Khor, Qatar ---

ESPN2 — South Carolina at S. Dakota St.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at Seattle ---

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

ESPN — The Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN — The Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA, Orlando, Fla.

ESPNU — NCAA Division III Championship: TBD, Annapolis, Md.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

ESPN2 — NLL: Panther City at Las Vegas

ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia

ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers ---

SHO — WBA Showtime Championship: Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin (Lightweights), Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Indiana at Kansas

FOX — Providence at Seton Hall

CBS — Gonzaga vs. Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.

ESPN2 — Houston at Virginia

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., New York

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Kentucky, New York

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Memphis

FS1 — UConn at Butler

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Wichita St.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arizona

ESPN — The Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, Boston

ABC — The Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, Atlanta

ESPN — The Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St., Las Vegas

ABC — The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St., Los Angeles

ESPN — The LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., Mobile, Ala.

ABC — The New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, Albuquerque, N.M.

ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: Boise St. vs. N. Texas, Frisco, Texas

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NFLN — Indianapolis at Minnesota

NFLN — Baltimore at Cleveland

NFLN — Miami at Buffalo

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar ---

ESPN2 — Women's Basketball Hall Of Fame Showcase

ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas

ESPNU — NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas

ESPN — Auburn at Southern Cal

ESPNU — Hampton vs. Texas Southern, Las Vegas

FS1 — Iona at New Mexico

ESPN — Florida St. at UConn

FS1 — Providence at St. John's

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Jets, Pittsburgh at Carolina, Kansas City at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago, Atlanta at New Orleans, Dallas at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Denver, New England at Las Vegas

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at LA Chargers, Cincinnati at Tampa Bay

NBC — NY Giants at Washington

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Lusail, Qatar ---