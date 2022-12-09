Sports on TV for December 12-18
FS1 — Arizona St. vs. Creighton, Las Vegas
ESPNU — NCAA Men's College Cup: TBD, Final, Cary, N.C.
ESPN — New England at Arizona
ESPN2 — New England at Arizona (MNF with Peyton and Eli) ---
ESPN2 — The Citadel at North Carolina
FS1 — Southern U. at Xavier
ESPN2 — Memphis at Alabama
TNT — Golden State at Milwaukee
TNT — Boston at LA Lakers
NBATV — Lakeland at Memphis
ESPN — Washington at Chicago
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Lusail, Qatar ---
ESPN2 — Ohio vs. Florida, Tampa, Fla.
ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech
FS1 — Drexel at Seton Hall
ESPN2 — W. Kentucky at Louisville
FS1 — UCLA at Maryland
ESPNU — NJCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Little Rock, Ark.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
ESPN — New York at Chicago
ESPN — Minnesota at LA Clippers
TNT — Detroit at Minnesota
TNT — Vancouver at Calgary
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Al Khor, Qatar ---
ESPN2 — South Carolina at S. Dakota St.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at Seattle ---
FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
ESPN — The Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPN — The Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNU — NCAA Division III Championship: TBD, Annapolis, Md.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
ESPN2 — NLL: Panther City at Las Vegas
ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia
ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers ---
SHO — WBA Showtime Championship: Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin (Lightweights), Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Indiana at Kansas
FOX — Providence at Seton Hall
CBS — Gonzaga vs. Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.
ESPN2 — Houston at Virginia
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., New York
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Kentucky, New York
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Memphis
FS1 — UConn at Butler
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Wichita St.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arizona
ESPN — The Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, Boston
ABC — The Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, Atlanta
ESPN — The Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St., Las Vegas
ABC — The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St., Los Angeles
ESPN — The LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., Mobile, Ala.
ABC — The New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, Albuquerque, N.M.
ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: Boise St. vs. N. Texas, Frisco, Texas
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NFLN — Indianapolis at Minnesota
NFLN — Baltimore at Cleveland
NFLN — Miami at Buffalo
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar ---
ESPN2 — Women's Basketball Hall Of Fame Showcase
ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas
ESPNU — NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas
ESPN — Auburn at Southern Cal
ESPNU — Hampton vs. Texas Southern, Las Vegas
FS1 — Iona at New Mexico
ESPN — Florida St. at UConn
FS1 — Providence at St. John's
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Jets, Pittsburgh at Carolina, Kansas City at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago, Atlanta at New Orleans, Dallas at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Denver, New England at Las Vegas
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at LA Chargers, Cincinnati at Tampa Bay
NBC — NY Giants at Washington
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Lusail, Qatar ---