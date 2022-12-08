News

Sports on TV for Friday, December 9

By The Associated Press

SECN — Grambling St. at Vanderbilt

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: Samford at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: William & Mary at Montana St., Quarterfinal

ESPNU — NCAA Men's College Cup: Creighton vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

ESPNU — NCAA Men's College Cup: Pittsburgh vs. Indiana, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

ESPNEWS — Boston U. at Boston College

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

SHO — Bellator 289 Main Card: Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Philadelphia

ESPN — Milwaukee at Dallas

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Argentina, Quarterfinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar

TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men's Quarterfinals ---

