Sports on TV for Sunday, December 18
BTN — Canisius at Penn State
ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas
ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas
CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB
ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Texas Southern, Las Vegas
PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Colorado
ESPN — Auburn at Southern Cal
ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, Atlanta
FS1 — Iona at New Mexico
PAC-12N — San Diego at Arizona St.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Washington St. vs. Baylor, Dallas
ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse
ESPN — The Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Florida St. vs. UConn, Uncasville, Conn.
SECN — Samford at Auburn
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
BTN — New Orleans at Rutgers
ABC — Tennessee at Stanford
SECN — SMU at Texas A&M
ESPN — The Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Iowa St. vs. Villanova, Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Southern Cal vs. Texas, Dallas
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
FS1 — Providence at St. John's
SECN — Illinois at Missouri
ACCN — Clemson at NC State
ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Arizona vs. Baylor, Dallas
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
GOLF — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
NBC — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
CNBC — FIL: World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)
CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Jets, Pittsburgh at Carolina, Kansas City at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago, Atlanta at New Orleans, Dallas at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Denver, New England at Las Vegas
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at LA Chargers, Cincinnati at Tampa Bay
NBC — NY Giants at Washington
NHLN — Ottawa at Minnesota
ESPN — NY Rangers at Chicago
CBSSN — PBR: The Manchester Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H.
NBC — FIS World Cup: Halfpipe, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
NBC — FIS World Cup: Big Air, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. France, Final, Lusail, Qatar ---