Sports on TV for Wednesday, December 14

By The Associated Press

ACCN — Appalachian St. at Wake Forest

CBSSN — South Carolina at UAB

ESPN2 — Ohio vs. Florida, Tampa, Fla.

ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech

FS1 — Drexel at Seton Hall

BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota

ESPN2 — W. Kentucky at Louisville

FS1 — UCLA at Maryland

PAC-12N — UC-Riverside at Oregon

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at Southern Cal

ESPNU — NJCAA Tournament: Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson, Championship, Little Rock, Ark.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

ESPN — New York at Chicago

ESPN — Minnesota at LA Clippers

TNT — Detroit at Minnesota

TNT — Vancouver at Calgary

FOX — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Morocco, Semifinal, Al Khor, Qatar ---

