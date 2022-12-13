Sports on TV for Wednesday, December 14
ACCN — Appalachian St. at Wake Forest
CBSSN — South Carolina at UAB
ESPN2 — Ohio vs. Florida, Tampa, Fla.
ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech
FS1 — Drexel at Seton Hall
BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota
ESPN2 — W. Kentucky at Louisville
FS1 — UCLA at Maryland
PAC-12N — UC-Riverside at Oregon
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at Southern Cal
ESPNU — NJCAA Tournament: Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson, Championship, Little Rock, Ark.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
ESPN — New York at Chicago
ESPN — Minnesota at LA Clippers
TNT — Detroit at Minnesota
TNT — Vancouver at Calgary
FOX — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Morocco, Semifinal, Al Khor, Qatar ---