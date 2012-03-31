St. Anthony's-Chaminade seems like destiny

For 25 years, CHSAA boys lacrosse has been a match race between the same two thoroughbreds.

Since 1987, St. Anthony's and Chaminade have won every league title, with the Friars' victory last year giving them a 13-12 edge in championships in this remarkably close, competitive rivalry.

The script is not expected to change for 2012. Both schools are nationally ranked and boast rosters dotted with Division I college talent.

Among St. Anthony's senior stars are goalie Kieran Burke (North Carolina), middie Brian Sherlock (North Carolina) and attacks Sean McDonagh (Harvard) and Matt Chanenchuk (Navy). The defense will get a lift in May, when highly rated Tim Stackpole (Army) is expected to return from an injury.

Chaminade is a little younger, but the Flyers may have the best player in the league in junior attack Ryan Lukacovic (Virginia) a lethal scorer. Other highly rated juniors are defense Brian Dunne (Duke), goalie Danny Fowler (Duke) and sophomore middies Carney Mahon and Sam Bonafede.

The Flyers and Friars meet twice in the regular season -- April 5 and May 10. A third meeting for the league championship seems a certainty.