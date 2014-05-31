St. Anthony's Kyle Cunningham finishes second in Catholic state tournament

St. Anthony's junior Kyle Cunningham headlined a trio of top-ten finishers from Long Island at this week's NYSCHSAA boys golf tournament.

Cunningham shot a 1-over 72 at James Baird State Park on Friday to finish in second in the state.

The junior finished one stroke behind the state's top player, Fordham Prep junior Cameron Young.

Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA champion Chris Lambrou, a senior from Holy Trinity, tied St. Anthony's freshman Collin Geier to come in sixth. Both players shot a 77.