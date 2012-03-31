St. Anthony's may complete track triple crown

BOYS

St. Anthony's is complete enough to make a run at the triple crown -- Intersectional titles in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. Tom Diliberto and Kevin Kreider highlight a deep distance squad. Cameron Black leads the hurdlers, Michael Brunoforte will be a factor in the pole vault and Bryan Rhodes leads the throwers.

Thomas Awad -- the indoor 1,600 state champion -- is back for Chaminade. Sprinter Rocco Signore and jumpers Cody Israel and Mike Rufrano will also contribute.

Kellenberg returns its record-setting 4 x 800 (Tyler Capozzoli, Raul McGee, Randall Turner, Dylan Murphy) along with hurdler Kevin Magno and sprinter Joe Maulo.

St. John the Baptist will rely on their senior trio of Sean Ferguson (1,600), Thomas DuPlessis (400, 800) and Gerard Benfield (800).

GIRLS

Kellenberg matches up well across the board. Odrine Belot will be strong in the triple jump and the hurdles. Ashlin Conroy (distance), Natalie Jean (throws) and Jazmine Fray (middle distance) round out a balanced roster.

St. Anthony's has one of Long Island's best middle distance runners in Olicia Williams and a deep group of sprinters led by Chynna-Monica Chung. Sloane Russ will contend in the steeplechase.

Holy Trinity has distance runner Caroline Brown and high jumper Lexi Harris, and St. John the Baptist has pole vaulter Emma Cleary.