St. Anthony’s seniors opt for prom instead of state softball final

The four seniors on the St. Anthony’s softball team were faced with a difficult choice Tuesday when the CHSAA semifinal and championship games on Staten Island fell on the same day as their senior prom on Long Island.

The prom had been on the books for months — dresses had been purchased — while the games were never a certainty. Three of the four went to Staten Island, St. Anthony’s coach Mike Massa said, and played in the 10 a,m. semifinal game, a thrilling 2-1 victory over Archbishop Molloy (Queens). But the trio of seniors did not stay for the 2 p.m. state final, and the Friars fell, 8-0, to Moore Catholic of Staten Island.

“Our kids were put in a difficult situation,” Massa said.

The prom, with tickets ranging from $175-$200 per person, was to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, almost 60 miles from the games played at the South Shore Little League Complex, which is close to the Outerbridge Crossing.

“I empathize with the kids,” St. Anthony’s athletic director Joe Minucci said. “It was a difficult situation that they were put in. We [coaches and myself] all supported the decision they came up with.”

Freshman Alyssa Seidler, who had 12 strikeouts and allowed four hits in the opener, smacked a one-out, two-run homer in the top of the seventh to knock in Melissa Delaney and give the Friars a 2-1 lead and the eventual semifinal win. St. Anthony’s managed only four hits in the final to finish the season at 18-5.

“We’re proud of the kids that competed and did the best they could in a difficult situation,” Massa said. “ We had a great season up to that point.”