St. Anthony's to host annual indoor rowing regatta

With a web of cables linking digital simulators to computers and large monitors, the St. Anthony's basketball gym will look a little like a video game convention Sunday. But there won't be a Wii in sight.

Those machines are Erg rowing simulators and the gymnasium will be packed with more than 160 entrants competing in the Strong Island Sprints, an annual indoor rowing regatta. St. Anthony's, Bay Shore, St. John the Baptist, Manhasset, Friends Academy and Chaminade will be among the 14 clubs involved.

It sounded like an outdoor event inside St. Anthony's student center Thursday during a practice. The boys and girls varsity crew teams worked the Ergs - an apparatus not unlike those all-in-one workout machines featured in infomercials. To simulate the rowing motion, it forces them to push off with their legs while pulling a bar attached to a resistant cord and arch their backs for full extension.

"It's really strenuous," said Danielle Nici, a senior. "You get more tired with every piece and by the time you cross the finish line, you're done."

The Ergs, and the accompanying software, detect all and if someone's numbers dip, the crew is affected. "Everybody has to be in perfect synch," boys coach Martin Alvero said.

Manhasset is expected to do well as their senior boys and JV girls teams won the SRAA championship last spring.

St. John the Baptist coach Seth Goroff has plans to celebrate at St. Anthony's. "It wouldn't be fun to beat them," he said with a grin, "it would be glorious. It'll be a thrill for us when we do."