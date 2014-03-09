St. Baldrick's event in East Northport a hit with kids

Thirteen-year-old Dylan McCormack isn't the typical middle-schooler.

Since the Commack teen was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in August 2013, he has undergone 10 chemotherapy treatments and six surgeries, including two major reconstruction surgeries on his right leg.

On Sunday, Dylan got a respite from his treatment, when he spent time with several hundred kids his age at the fifth annual St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser at Changing Times Ale House in East Northport. Aimed at raising money to support research for children’s cancers, this year’s event was held in Dylan’s honor.

“Everybody loves the event,” said Changing Times Co-Owner Eddie Plitt, 48, of Deer Park. “We have kids; we have adult women who shave their heads. Everybody jumps on the cause.”

Kids made up a significant portion of those getting shaved, as well as volunteers.

“It seemed like a fun idea, and it’s for a good cause,” said Kevin Gelabert, 13, of Northport.

This is the third year Kevin and his teammates from the Northport-Huntington Hockey League shaved their heads together at the Changing Times event. The team raised $2,400.

The St. Baldrick’s event was brought to Changing Times in 2010 by Wayne Forte, 43, of East Northport, who heard about the movement from a member of his Cub Scout troop.

“We’ve raised over $280,000 in the past five years,” Forte said.

Through donations and merchandise sales, the Changing Times Ale House raised more than $50,000 last year and Plitt hopes to reach that goal again this year.

Along with raising funds for research, the event offered a lively atmosphere for visitors and an entertaining view of patrons walking around bald or with designs shaved into their hair.