St. John's pulls away for win against South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - D.J. Kennedy scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, helping St. John's to a 74-58 victory over South Florida yesterday.

Paris Horne had 11 points and Malik Boothe added 10 for St. John's (15-11, 5-9 Big East), which has won three of its last four games after losing five in a row. Justin Burrell contributed seven points and 10 rebounds for the Red Storm.

Dominique Jones and Mike Mercer each scored 17 for South Florida (16-10, 6-8).

The Red Storm dominated the rest of the way en route to their best shooting performance of the season at 58.7 percent (27-for-46). - AP