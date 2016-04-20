St. John’s signs Michigan State transfer Marvin Clark Jr.

St. John’s announced on Wednesday that the men’s basketball program has signed Michigan State transfer Marvin Clark Jr.

Clark, a 6-6 forward, has two years of eligibility remaining, but must sit out a season before playing for the Red Storm.

“We are glad Marvin has decided to join our basketball family,” St. John’s coach Chris Mullin said in a statement. “He’s an experienced player with size, athleticism and a solid skill set. Marvin is a good fit for our program and we believe he will transition well into our style of play.”

Clark played in 69 games for the Spartans, averaging 4.2 points on 51.9-percent shooting and 2.3 rebounds over his two-year career. He made eight starts for the Spartans.

“I had an immediate connection with Coach Mullin and the coaching staff,” Clark said in a statement. “I feel extremely comfortable moving forward at a place where I can be an integral part of the future success of the program.”