St. Mary's GBB answers latest challenge

St. Mary’s girls basketball coach Tom Flynn is always looking for a challenge.

He found one for his team at the Coaches vs. Cancer Showcase at Moore Catholic High School in Staten Island. More importantly, his team answered the challenge.

Charlotte Renker had 13 points hit a layup off a feed from Mei-Lyn Bautista with four seconds left as St. Mary’s overcame a late deficit in a 64-62 win over St. John Vianney.

Jordan Augustus had 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting and converted a three-point play and two free throws in the final 28 seconds for the Gaels (10-4). Augustus added 10 rebounds for St. Mary’s, which scored seven points and forced two turnovers in the final 30 seconds. Augustus’ three-point play cut St. John Vianney’s lead to 62-60 with 28 seconds left.

Her two free throws with 16 seconds left, which came after her teammate Taylor Tanner forced a turnover, tied the score at 62.

Jasmine Bryant forced a turnover on St. John Vianney's ensuing possession to set up St. Mary’s final bucket.

“This will put us in the top 5 in the tri-state,” said Flynn, whose team was ranked 10th in the MSGVarsity Tri-State Poll. “These girls are just starting to play a whole game. Vianney is a big time team on the east coast. We play a big schedule. Our 10 non-league games are against the best teams around.”

St. John Vianney (11-3), which blew a 14-point lead in a 68-65 loss to perennial power Christ the King last week, entered the game ranked sixth in the poll.

St. John Vianney is one of several nationally known squads St. Mary's has or will face in its non-conference schedule this season. The Gaels have played Archbishop Molloy, Rumson (NJ), Capital Prep (CT), Cicero-North Syracuse and Montclair.