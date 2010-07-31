Stammen, Nationals spoil Oswalt's Philly debut

Roy Oswalt's first game as a Phillie left ample room for improvement.

Craig Stammen carried a shutout into the seventh inning and the host Washington Nationals roughed up Oswalt in his Philadelphia debut, halting the Phillies' eight-game winning streak with an 8-1 victory Friday night.

"I came out amped up, held the ball a little tight," said Oswalt, who absorbed his major league-leading 13th defeat. "Didn't really start feeling better until the last two innings. Didn't really go my way."

Oswalt (6-13), a former 20-game winner acquired from Houston Thursday, allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked two, struck out four and hit two batters.

Stammen (3-4) gave up one run and five hits in 61/3 innings.

Adam Kennedy had a season-high four hits for the Nationals, who have won three of four.

Braves 6, Reds 4

Jason Heyward doubled home two runs with two outs in the 10th inning for visiting Atlanta. Joey Votto had three hits, including an RBI double and a solo homer that tied it at 4 in the eighth for Cincinnati. Votto leads the NL with 27 homers and a .326 average.

Astros 5, Brewers 0

J.A. Happ (2-0) allowed two hits in six innings in his debut for host Houston.

Tigers 6, Red Sox 5

Jhonny Peralta hit two homers in his first game since being traded and visiting Detroit withstood a grand slam by Boston's David Ortiz in the ninth inning. Peralta, obtained from Cleveland on Wednesday, hit a solo homer in the second inning then connected again off Jon Lester (11-6) for a two-run shot in the fifth.

White Sox 6, Athletics 1

Lucas Harrell pitched six strong innings in his major league debut and Dayan Viciedo had three hits as Chicago won its 12th straight at home.

Twins 5, Mariners 3

Matt Capps worked a scoreless ninth inning for his first save with his new team, and Jim Thome and Alexi Casilla homered for host Minnesota.

Blue Jays 8, Indians 1

Jose Bautista hit a grand slam, his major league-leading 31st home run for host Toronto.

Chisox acquire Jackson

Arizona traded righthander Edwin Jackson to the White Sox for rookie Daniel Hudson and lefthander David Holmberg . . . Nationals infielder Cristian Guzman agreed to be traded to the Rangers. Washington gets two minor-league pitchers. - AP