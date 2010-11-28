Stanford, Wisconsin get boost from BCS standings

Stanford, along with Wisconsin, all but locked up bids to the Bowl Championship Series, and Oklahoma earned a spot in the Big 12 title game by outpointing Oklahoma State and Texas A&M in the latest BCS standings released last night.

Auburn and Oregon also switched places at the top, the Tigers slipping past the Ducks into first place - but that hardly matters. Both are still on track to play for the national championship Jan. 10 in Glendale, Ariz. Auburn needs to beat South Carolina in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday to lock up its spot and Oregon needs a victory at Oregon State in the Civil War rivalry.

TCU is third and in position to grab an automatic bid - possibly to the Rose Bowl - now that Boise State is no threat to swipe it from the Horned Frogs. The Broncos lost to Nevada, 34-31, in overtime Friday night and dropped to No. 11.

TCU is also on deck for a spot in the national championship game if one of the top two teams trips up.

Stanford moved up to No. 4 after completing its season 11-1 with a 38-0 victory against Oregon State. BCS rules ensure the top four teams in the final standings a bid to the five big-money games.

The BCS standings also broke the Big Ten's three-way tie at the top in favor of Wisconsin, which is No. 5, a spot ahead of Ohio State. If the Badgers remain there after next week's polls, they will go to the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes will likely get an at-large BCS bid, and No. 8 Michigan State will have to settle for a second-tier game.

Oklahoma, after beating Oklahoma State, 47-41, Saturday night, was at No. 9 to win the Big 12 South over the Cowboys and Texas A&M all three were 6-2 in the league.

Two BCS bowl bids will go to the Big East and ACC champions. Connecticut can claim the Big East spot with a victory Saturday at South Florida. Virginia Tech and Florida State are playing in the ACC title game Saturday.

Indiana fires coach.Indiana fired football coach Bill Lynch, a day after the Hoosiers (5-7, 1-7 Big Ten) reclaimed the Old Oaken Bucket from Purdue to end a third straight losing season.- AP