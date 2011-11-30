Stars plan Occupy Wall Street benefit album

Stars put together 'Occupy' benefit CD

Occupy Wall Street has a benefit album planned with Jackson Browne, Third Eye Blind, Crosby & Nash, Devo, Lucinda Williams and even some of those drummers who kept an incessant beat at Manhattan's Zuccotti Park, The Associated Press reports. Activist filmmaker Michael Moore is also planning to sing. Participants in the protest movement said yesterday that "Occupy This Album" will be available this winter in digital form first. Jason Samel, a musician who is putting together the disc, said the goal is to raise up to $2 million.