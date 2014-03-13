State basketball playoff schedule

Long Island will send three boys basketball teams and two girls basketball teams to the state tournament this weekend. Below is the full weekend schedule:

BOYS BASKETBALL (all games at Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, N.Y.)

Class AA: Brentwood vs. Green Tech, Saturday, March 15 at 2:15 p.m.

With a win, Brentwood would play the Jamestown/Union-Endicott winner in the final on Sunday, March 16 at 3:15 p.m.

Class A: Glenn vs. Scotia-Glenville, Saturday, March 15 at 10:45 a.m.

With a win, Glenn would play the East/Red Hook winner in the final on Sunday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Class C: Friends Academy vs. Middle Early College, Friday, March 14 at 1:30 p.m.

With a win, Friends Academy would play the Waterville/Hoosic Valley winner in the final on Saturday, March 15 at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (all games at Hudson Valley CC in Troy, N.Y.)

Class AA: Baldwin vs. Cicero-North Syracuse, Friday, March 14 at 8 p.m.

With a win, Baldwin would play the Gates Chili/Ossining winner in the final on Saturday, March 15 at 8:45 p.m.

Class A: Harborfields vs. Jamesville-Dewitt, Friday, March 14 at 3:15 p.m.

With a win, Harborfields would play the Sutherland/Maine-Endwell winner in the final on Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m.