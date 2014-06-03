State grant sought for Glen Cove park project

Glen Cove is seeking $400,000 from the state to design new recreational facilities on the waterfront and adjacent to the John Maccarone Memorial Stadium.

The city would build the facilities on 8.8 acres of land it owns on the south side of Glen Cove Creek where a decommissioned incinerator, a waste transfer station, composting site and animal shelter are located.

The city plans to demolish the incinerator in the fall.

Council members last week authorized Mayor Reginald Spinello to apply for a grant from the New York State Department of State and the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to undertake conceptual design work.

Spinello said the project may include a multiuse field and an indoor convertible turf field, a dog park and parking.

“This project takes some property that’s really blighted and perhaps turns it into a revenue source and brings something more out for the youth,” Spinello said.

Last year, then-mayor Ralph Suozzi proposed turning the composting site into a soccer field to replace the Pascucci soccer field that was to be sold to a developer.

Suozzi abandoned the sale in the face of opposition from the community as well as Spinello, who was then a councilman, and councilman Anthony Gallo Jr. The city continued to survey and test the site to build artificial turf field.



