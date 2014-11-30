State to review funding for Wyandanch Library after audit finds overpayments, lost cash

New York State will review its funding for the Wyandanch Public Library after a state comptroller's audit that uncovered missing cash and excess pay for some employees, an Education Department official said.

The New York State Library, part of the state Education Department, provided $3,075 in aid to the Wyandanch library this year. The agency is awaiting possible action by Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota before making a decision about continuing or stopping the funding, spokesman Tom Dunn said.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office announced last week that it had referred its findings to the district attorney. A spokesman for Spota's office declined to comment on the investigation.

State funding for the Wyandanch Library was funneled through the Suffolk County Library System, Dunn wrote in an email. "The system confirmed that the Library was in compliance with minimum standards and all required reports were submitted to the State Library and approved," he said.

New York State on Nov. 18 told the embattled Roosevelt Public Library board that funding would be halted until it meets minimum standards, including hiring a director. That library, which is mired in internal disputes over management and spending, is also under fiscal review by the comptroller's office.

Wyandanch Public Library, which has about 30 employees, spent $1.3 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2012, according to the comptroller's office.

In a report issued Nov. 20, DiNapoli's office detailed how former library board President Nancy Holliday routinely changed payroll records for her nephew, Kwaisi McCorvey, a library custodian, so he would be paid for working on days he did not clock in or out. The office questioned $19,534 in pay for 83 workdays, including one when he was paid for 21.5 hours.

Additionally, library treasurer Joan C. Woodhull failed to deposit $4,638 in cash receipts, according to the audit. She told investigators that she found some of the money in her garage but most of it remains unaccounted for, DiNapoli's office reported.

Library board President Erskine Trotman could not be reached for comment. Holliday, a trustee on both the Wyandanch library and school board, is "ready to refute the charges," school board spokesman Nathan Jackson said last week.