Staten Islander with Argentinian roots celebrates World Cup win with family

Dec. 21—He was an infant when he came to America from Buenos Aires with his parents, and a teenager when he watched from the family home in Long Island as Diego Maradona led his native Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986.

Peter Novello, 51, of Huguenot was back on Long Island at his sister's home on Sunday, where he was joined by about 30 members of his family and friends to watch Argentina capture its first FIFA World Cup title in 36 years. Novello acknowledged that the room was filled with emotion, leading to joyous tears and hugs of appreciation as the Argentinian national team, led by Lionel Messi, defeated France on penalties.

Novello's parents departed Argentina with their one-month-old son, as well as their daughter, in 1971. Though his father, Mario, has since passed, Novello's mother, Innocenzia, 83, was on hand on Sunday at her daughter Adrianna Baloglou's home — which was filled with children, parents, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends, many of whom traveled from Staten Island to be there.

"We got there early about 8:30 in the morning. By 9:30 it was a full house," said Peter, who made the trip with his wife and three children prior to the 10 a.m. start time.

The family enjoyed Argentinian pastries and other dishes from the homeland. They also video chatted with family members in Buenos Aires via Zoom. Throughout the match, they were heard chanting Argentinian songs.

"It was a celebratory atmosphere," said Novello, who acknowledged the nerves in the room as well. "It was a huge sense of excitement and relief at the same time. Who was crying for joy, I was mentally just drained. There was so much excitement leading up to the game and for my family still in Argentina...soccer is like their religion."

Peter has relatives from Argentina now living all around the United States, as well as in Canada and Italy. The World Cup gave many of them an opportunity to reconnect.

"Every game that they've played throughout the tournament we kept in contact," said Peter. "Everybody was bummed out after the loss to Saudi Arabia...every time they played we were all on the phone. We all connected at the same time while they were playing."

"(For my family in Argentina) It's probably the biggest thing that's happened in their lives since the last time they won in '86," he added.

Novello, of course, heaped praise on Messi, as well as goalie Emiliano Martinez.

"Their goalkeeper was awesome. He made a big save with like a minute left," recalled Peter. "Once they got to the penalties, I knew they were destined. I knew once they got to the penalties, they weren't going to lose."

"I gave my wife a hug. Tears of joy. Everyone started chanting and huddled around the TV," he added. "I was dancing and partying with them. It was chaotic."

Though Maradona was once his favorite player, he's ready to pass the torch to Messi.

"I always talk about the goals that Maradona scored with my kids," said Novello. "He was the best open field player that I had ever seen. He was a bull."

"Now, Messi's in a different context. He has to be viewed, in my opinion, as the best player that ever played the game."

