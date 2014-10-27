Statewide and countywide ballot referendums

Three referendums are on the ballot statewide on Nov. 4.

Yes: 1,426,873 | No: 1,073,014

1. Proposal No. 1 would change the way election districts are drawn for the Legislature and for congressional seats every 10 years. The new process would begin with the 2020 Census. It would replace a much-criticized system in which the majority parties of the Senate and Assembly draw their own lines. The revised proposal would create a panel with members appointed by the majority and minority leaders in each chamber. The process would require a supermajority of appointees to approve plans, which would provide greater influence by minority-party appointees. If a court rejects the proposals, the Legislature would "correct any legal problems." A state judge has required the referendum to delete its claim that the proposal is "independent" because the Legislature could still reject the proposals and redraw the lines.



Proposal No. 1

Yes: 1,964,489 | No: 578,670

2. Proposal No. 2 would allow legislative bills to be voted on when they are presented to lawmakers by computer, rather than on paper. The proposal would end the printing of thousands of legislative bills each year, which can run hundreds of pages each and must be printed for at least 213 lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly. Voters are asked to amend the state Constitution, which requires a bill to be "printed and upon the desks" of lawmakers for a vote. The proposal would allow the bill to be provided by "electronic means."

Proposal No. 2

Yes: 1,530,786 | No: 959,674

3. Proposal No. 3 is the "smart schools bond act." Voters are asked to approve $2 billion in borrowing for schools to buy electronic whiteboards, computer servers, computers and tablet computers; to install high-speed Internet service for schools and their communities; to build classrooms to expand prekindergarten; and to install high-tech security measures. The state borrowing is intended to narrow the computer gap between richer suburban schools and poorer urban and rural districts. The funds on a limited basis also would be provided to nonpublic schools through public school districts.

Proposal No. 3



Residents in Suffolk County will see two local propositions:

Yes: 150,932 | No: 94,658

Proposition 4: "A Charter Law to consolidate financial management functions in the County Department of Audit and Control."

The proposal would merge the offices of the Suffolk treasurer and comptroller effective Jan. 1, 2018. The functions now performed by the two offices would be performed by the comptroller's office. The merger would save $585,000 in 2018 and $707,000 in 2019 by eliminating three jobs in the treasurer's office, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Budget Review Office. Proponents say they expect the savings to be higher, while Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says the proposal will eliminate unnecessary positions. Opponents say the predicted savings won't materialize because treasurer and comptroller duties still will have to be performed. Treasurer Angie Carpenter, whose term ends Dec. 31, 2017, and cannot run again due to term limits, also argues the merger will reduce oversight of county finances. The Suffolk County treasurer serves as the chief investment officer while the comptroller ensures compliance with laws and rules governing expenditures.

Yes: 162,334 | No: 84,882

Propostion 5: "A charter law amending the 1/4 percent Suffolk County Drinking Water Protection Program (DWPP) for enhanced water quality protection, wastewater infrastructure and general property fund tax relief for Suffolk County."

The proposition stems from a dispute between environmentalists and Suffolk County over how money raised from a voter-approved 0.25 percent sales tax, meant for drinking water protection and to stabilize sewer rates, was spent. The proposition would create a $29.4 million fund for open space and water quality projects. The county also would be allowed to borrow against a sewer stabilization fund through 2017 to help balance its budget. That money would be paid back between 2018 and 2029. The past two county executives have diverted drinking water protection money to balance the county's budget, despite protests from environmental groups. Environmental groups, including the Long Island Pine Barrens Society and the Group for the East End, back the proposition. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone also supports the bill. Opponents have questioned whether the county can afford to borrow for a new $29.4 million open space and infrastructure program.



Residents in Southampton will see one local proposition:

Yes: 9,238 | No: 3,271

A proposition on the ballot in Southampton Town would allow the town and Suffolk County to trade pieces of adjacent parkland in Riverside. Southampton officials said they need to make the swap in order to allow the county to reconfigure a congested traffic circle in Riverside, near the Suffolk County Center. The proposition would allow Southampton to give up 7,510 square feet of land near the traffic circle in exchange for 15,286 square feet of adjacent land from Suffolk.