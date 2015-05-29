Stephen Spiegel saves Game 3 as Oyster Bay wins Nassau Class B title

With a one-run lead entering the bottom of the eighth, Jackson O'Neill walked the first two batters he faced.

Enter reliever Stephen Spiegel. "When I left the mound, I knew Stephen could get the job done. Absolutely," O'Neill said. "He has been lights out all year."

Spiegel retired all three batters he faced to save the Nassau Class B championship title for Oyster Bay in its 3-2 win over Carle Place in Game 3 on Thursday at Hofstra.

"I wasn't worried at all," Spiegel said. "I had my team behind me and all I said to myself was relax, let the guys behind me do their job, and everything we'll be fine. I knew we'd take it home."

The fourth-seeded Baymen (11-11) won the final two games of the best-of-three series for the right to play Mattituck in the Long Island Class B championship on June 5. Oyster Bay has won seven of the last nine county titles, Baymen coach Jay Davis said.

O'Neill went seven-plus innings to pick up the win and didn't allow an earned run. He gave up three hits and walked six with five strikeouts. He also hit two batters.

"I knew I had to come up big in a big game," O'Neill said. "I was really able to locate the fastball well, and that was the difference, because my other pitches weren't working."

Spiegel also made the difference at the plate. After reaching on an error with one out in the eighth, Spiegel's pinch runner -- Derek Vickers -- later came around to score the go-ahead run on Kyle Schindler's RBI single.

"I was able to turn on the fastball and shoot it back up the middle," said Schindler, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. "I was able to come through in a clutch situation and I'm glad we were able to get the 'W.' ''

Mike Delio, who earned the win in Game 1 for No. 3 Carle Place (13-9), said his team couldn't get that one big hit it sought, as Spiegel stranded the tying run at third and the winning run on second for the final two outs.

"Our morale was up and we waited for someone to get that big hit, but it didn't come," Delio said. "That's baseball."