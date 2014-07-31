Steve Matthews / July 31 at SARATOGA

1

2 1/16 Miles. (National Fences). The A.P. SMITHWICK MEMORIAL STEEPLECHASE (Grade I). 4&up. Purse: $100,000.

Post -- 12:25 p.m.

2 Makari(L1) 142 Doyle 1-1-17 Voss 8-1

1 Divine Fortune(L) 158 McCarthy 1-4-1 Sheppard 6-5

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

3 All Together(L) 142 Jones 2-2-2 Fisher 6-1

4 Wanganui(L) 142 Dahl 10-4-3 Voss 15-1

5 Pleasant Woodman(L) 150 Galligan 1-3-1 Fout 8-1

6 Staying On(L) 142 Murphy 3-1-2 Fisher 5-1

1a Barnstorming(L) 142 Geraghty 4-2-5 Sheppard 6-5

1x Italian Wedding(L) 154 Dalton 5-6-3 Sheppard 6-5

7 Spy in the Sky(L) 146 Young 6-7-12 Day 15-1

8 Demonstrative(L) 154 Walsh 6-5-3 Valentine 8-1

Pleasant Woodman projects as the speed of the speed. Divine Fortune can win from on or off the pace. Staying On packs a potent late kick on best efforts.

2

1 Mile & 1 Furlong. Maiden Special Weight. 3&up. Purse: $83,000.

1 Updraft(L) 118 Rosario 6-x-x McLaughlin 3-1

2 Warrior's Hero(L) 118 Ortiz 2-7-x Wilson 4-1

3 Aggrandizement(L) 118 Saez 4-4-6 Zito 8-1

4 None Like Nolan(L) 118 Velazquez 2-9-3 Pletcher 9-5

5 Harbor King(L) 118 Davis 7-2-3 Metivier 20-1

6 Rare Eagle(L) 118 Maragh 3-9-3 Albertrani 7-2

7 Sea Raven(L) 118 Ortiz, Jr 7-x-x Hammond 20-1

Aggrandizement owns speed and could get the early jump at playable price. None Like Nolan was a fast-figured second in last; logical. Rare Eagle would be aided by pace meltdown.

3

5 1/2 Furlongs. (Mellon Turf). Allowance Optional Claiming. 3&up. Fillies and Mares. NY Bred. Purse: $78,000.

2 Henry's Gal(L) 120 Velasquez 5-4-1 Rodriguez 10-1

3 Discreet Force(L,MTO) 120 No Rider 1-8-8 Gullo 4-1

4 Image of Noon(L) 122 Franco 6-1-2 Ryerson 6-1

5 Isabelle(L,MTO) 120 Solis 6-1-1 Lewis 9-5

6 Pennymine(L,MTO) 120 Alvarado 6-6-3 Schosberg 12-1

1 La Bella Valeria(L) 120 Velazquez 3-6-6 Englehart 12-1

7 Neck of the Moon(L) 120 Castellano 6-3-2 Brown 3-1

8 Hot Squeeze(L) 118 Ortiz, Jr 1-5-8 Weaver 7-2

1a Your Time Is Up(L) 124 Ortiz 3-2-5 Violette, Jr 12-1

9 White Sangria(L) 122 Rosario 3-2-1 Bush 2-1

10 Uncle Southern(L) 120 Saez 5-2-2 Rice 8-1

11 Lumineuse(L) 122 DeCarlo 5-5-1 Quick 20-1

Hot Squeeze set hot fractions when a front-running winner over the course last time; pairs up. Image of Noon could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Neck of the Moon owns two wins and a third in three starts on Spa sod; very dangerous.

4

1 Mile & 1 Furlong. Claiming $40,000. 3&up. Purse: $62,000.

2 Herbal Prospector(L) 124 Maragh 3-7-1 Englehart 12-1

1 Cease(L) 120 Lanerie 5-3-4 Jacobson 5-2

3 One King's Man(L) 124 Bridgmohan 4-4-1 Cox 8-1

4 North Ocean(L) 124 Velazquez 1-6-4 Pletcher 2-1

5 Crushing(L) 122 Bravo 5-1-1 Brown 3-1

6 Big Town(L) 124 Castellano 3-1-1 Brown 9-2

1a Precious Metal(L) 120 Lanerie 5-1-3 Jacobson 5-2

Crushing is firing bullets for first start in 45 days. Big Town could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. One King's Man has valuable recent race over the track and should be aided by today's added ground.

5

5 1/2 Furlongs. (Mellon Turf). Maiden Claiming $40,000. 3&up. Fillies and Mares. Purse: $45,000.

1 Rufus Ruth(L) 119 Mejias 2-2-5 Bush 8-1

2 Good Catholic Girl(L) 119 Prado 2-7-x McPeek 8-1

3 Golden Maria(L) 119 DeCarlo 4-9-10 Turner, Jr 20-1

4 Reign(L) 119 Ortiz, Jr 3-3-5 Motion 5-1

5 Stay in Front(L) 119 Arroyo 3-x-x Rodriguez 5-2

6 Crashing Conclave(L) 119 Franco 3-10-3 Dutrow 6-1

7 R Lovely Lindsey(L) 119 Rocco, Jr 6-x-x Gargan 6-1

8 Lloyd Harbor(L) 124 Davis 3-12-6 Antonucci 15-1

9 Afuwa(L) 119 Bridgmohan 4-2-2 Kettell 30-1

10 Boca Babe(L1) 119 Velazquez x-x-x Ward 5-1

Golden Maria is fresh and could play out as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive ride. Rufus Ruth has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Good Catholic Girl was a two-move second in debut; right in the thick of this. Lloyd Harbor is speedy and needed last; don't ignore.

6

5 Furlongs. Maiden Special Weight. 2yo. NY Bred. Purse: $73,000.

1 Scorecard Harry(L1) 118 Franco x-x-x Hushion 5-1

2 Sheriff Taylor(L1) 118 Napravnik x-x-x Englehart 12-1

3 Persuasive Devil(L) 118 Maragh 3-x-x Orseno 6-1

4 No Herring(L1) 118 Rosario x-x-x Hennig 10-1

5 Bullheaded Boy(L1) 118 Velazquez x-x-x Pletcher 2-1

6 Black Tide(L1) 118 Rodriguez x-x-x D'Alessandro 15-1

7 Saratoga Heater(L1) 118 Hernandz,Jr x-x-x Stall, Jr 3-1

8 Watergate(L1) 118 Rocco, Jr x-x-x Weaver 6-1

Also Eligible

9 Summer Brother(L1) 118 Rodriguez x-x-x Ferraro 12-1

Persuasive Devil owns experience edge in field of newcomers. Scorecard Harry noticeably picked up the tempo in most recent workout; follow the money. Sheriff Taylor has been training with a purpose at Finger Lakes base; dangerous.

7

1 Mile & 1 Furlong. (Mellon Turf). Starters Allowance. 3&up. Purse: $58,000.

2 Media Kid(L) 121 Ortiz 2-2-3 Morley 4-1

1 Treasury Devil(L) 121 Ortiz, Jr 1-6-2 Rodriguez 8-1

3 Grand Rapport(L) 124 Velasquez 2-1-1 Jacobson 3-1

4 Majestic Raffy(L) 121 Lanerie 6-2-2 Englehart 12-1

5 Madris(L) 121 Saez 6-2-4 Englehart 15-1

6 Magnificent Moon(L) 121 Maragh 1-4-1 Martin 30-1

7 Zane(L) 121 Rocco, Jr 4-6-3 Nihei 10-1

8 Sayler's Creek(L) 124 Castellano 1-3-1 Maker 7-2

9 Desvelo(L) 121 Serpa 1-8-8 Rubley 50-1

10 Dan and Sheila(L) 121 Velazquez 3-2-4 Donk 15-1

11 For the Luv of Lil(L,MTO) 121 No Rider 3-7-5 Contessa 8-1

12 Manchurian High(L) 121 Boyce 9-1-3 Kurtinecz 6-1

Main Track Only

13 Prosecution(L) 124 Bridgmohan 1-1-2 Cox 2-1

14 Writingonthewall(L) 121 Ortiz 1-8-1 Nevin 3-1

1a Moe Man(L) 124 No Rider 1-2-3 Rodriguez 8-1

Manchurian High gets class relief and should pack enhanced late kick with cutback in distance. Grand Rapport was a fast-figured second in last; could easily take this. Treasury Devil notched clear-cut victory the first time he set foot on Spa sod; big-time player.

8

1 Mile. (Inner Turf). Allowance Optional Claiming. 3yo. Purse: $85,000.

3 Excellent Royale 120 Rosario 5-11-1 Weaver 12-1

4 Mister Special(L) 118 Ortiz, Jr 1-x-x Maker 8-1

5 Shaun's Blessing(L) 122 Velazquez 4-1-x LoPresti 5-1

1 Street Gent(L) 113 Rice 5-4-6 Gyarmati 20-1

2 Quick Indian(L) 122 Albarado 10-1-1 Scherer 15-1

6 Storm(L) 122 Castellano 1-1-6 Pletcher 5-2

7 Tiger Bourbon(L) 118 Napravnik 8-5-1 Kenneally 8-1

8 Here's Johnny(L) 122 Lopez 7-1-6 Ward 5-1

2b Upper East Side(L) 122 Albarado 8-1-2 Scherer 15-1

9 Los Borrachos(L) 122 DeCarlo 2-6-5 Mott 4-1

10 Grand Arrival(L) 118 Ortiz 1-4-6 Rice 20-1

11 Lieutenant Seany O(L) 118 Velasquez 4-2-2 Jacobson 30-1

Main Track Only

12 Wizardly(L) 122 No Rider 4-4-1 Asmussen 3-1

1a Giant Fox(L) 118 No Rider 1-6-6 Gyarmati 20-1

Los Borrachos was victimized by soft flow and wide trip when a game second last time; more to come. Storm is riding a two-race winning streak; logical, short-priced threat. Upper East Side is a front-running threat on best efforts.

9

1 Mile & 1 Furlong. The EVAN SHIPMAN. 3&up. NY Bred. Purse: $100,000.

1 Fox Rules(L) 122 Rodriguez 1-1-1 Ferraro 8-1

2 Sinistra(L) 122 Napravnik 3-1-6 Grusmark 20-1

3 Moneyinyour Pocket(L) 118 Velazquez 4-10-5 Baker 20-1

4 Sailmate(L) 120 Alvarado 3-1-3 Kimmel 5-1

5 Beautyinthepulpit(L) 120 Franco 1-4-5 Rodriguez 12-1

6 Escapefromreality(L) 118 Castellano 2-1-1 Schettino 3-1

7 Awesome Vision(L) 118 Ortiz, Jr 2-6-4 Albertrani 4-1

8 Big Business(L) 120 Velasquez 1-2-1 Jacobson 9-5

Awesome Vision tallied swift final fraction when a strong second in last; rates close call. Big Business earned top pace and final figures when winning last; very dangerous. Fox Rules notched third straight win when getting the better of top selection last time; right in the thick of this.

10

1 Mile. (Inner Turf). Claiming $25,000. 3&up. Purse: $42,000.

1 With Expression(L) 119 Alvarado 1-3-8 Morley 10-1

2 Anmaat(L) 124 Saez 7-4-1 McLaughlin 7-2

3 Bold Challenger(L) 122 Leparoux 7-2-2 McPeek 3-1

4 Rack'em Earl(L) 119 Castellano 2-1-3 Maker 6-1

5 Out of Your Mind(L) 122 Bridgmohan 3-7-9 Sciacca 20-1

6 Cincinnati Kid(L) 122 Lezcano 4-7-10 Miller 20-1

7 Professor Chaos(L) 122 Davis 6-8-7 Metivier 50-1

8 Aheadofthecurve(L) 119 Maragh 1-8-8 Pompay 8-1

9 Kid Blast(L) 122 Franco 2-3-3 Levine 8-1

10 I'm Wide Awake(L) 115 Worrie 5-5-4 Ronen 30-1

11 Grandpa Len(L) 122 Ortiz, Jr 3-4-5 Donk 5-1

12 Knock Quietly(L) 122 Garcia 4-4-5 Schwartz 30-1

Also Eligible

13 Bold Forest(L) 122 Maragh 5-6-2 Quick 15-1

14 Life's a Roar(L) 122 Davis 5-4-4 Parker 30-1

Main Track Only

15 Brendan G(L) 117 Ortiz, Jr 6-2-1 Gullo 8-1

16 Hidden Hand(L) 119 Ortiz 1-9-x Wilson 6-1

Cincinnati Kid logged only career win on Spa turf and is riding a forward line on the numbers. Rack'em Earl has delivered strong efforts since moving to Mike Maker barn two starts back. Grandpa Len makes third outing since 15-month layoff; dangerous. Anmaat gets class relief after failing as the favorite in last; right in the thick of this.

Entries -- © 2014 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved