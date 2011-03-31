Steve Matthews / Mar. 31 at Aqueduct

Best Bet: ELENI'S HOPE (1); Best Value: ITSAGOODTENDOLLARS (8)1

1 Mile. Claiming $7,500. 3&up. Fillies and Mares. Purse: $17,000. Post -- 1 p.m.

2 Mariah Scary(L) 116 Rivera 8-6-6 Quick 20-1

3 Palace Mistress(L) 123 Rivera, Jr 7-7-4 Chin 50-1

4 Mighty Irish(L) 118 Rodriguez 2-5-5 Persaud 5-2

5 Lady Apple(L) 123 Lezcano 7-5-5 Callejas 5-1

6 My Luckey Penney(L) 118 Pedroza 5-5-6 Ortiz 5-1

1 Maid to Win(L) 123 Lopez 3-11-4 Imperio 2-1

7 Wynot Siyue(L) 123 Davis 8-5-5 Coffey 7-2

1a Eleni's Hope(L) 123 Lopez 5-7-2 Imperio 2-1

Eleni's Hope switches to C C Lopez after speed and fade in return from two-month layoff last time; tighter today. Maid To Win folded in last but owns fast back figures. Mighty Irish was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

2

6 Furlongs. Claiming $15,000. 3&up. Purse: $20,000.

1 Awesome Merger(L) 111 Pedroza 4-4-3 Brown 6-1

2 Zio Tony(L) 122 Cohen 2-4-1 Jacobson 4-5

3 Memory Motel(L) 116 Luzzi 3-7-1 Rodriguez 8-1

4 Pressure Point(L) 115 Rivera 5-2-5 Grusmark 3-1

5 Mind Boggling(L) 122 Lezcano 7-3-2 Ferraro 12-1

6 Dontquityourdayjob(L) 122 Pezua 4-5-3 Martin, Sr. 15-1

Zio Tony was game second in last and consistently lops field's fastest final figures. Pressure Point regressed in last after solid-figured second in prior; very dangerous on the rebound. Awesome Merger owns speed and starts from the fence; don't ignore.

3

6 Furlongs. The RUBY RUBLES. 3&up. Fillies and Mares. NY Bred. Purse: $60,000.

1 Sister's Speed(L) 120 Rodriguez 5-5-4 Jones 30-1

2 Lots of Stones(L) 122 Dominguez 3-1-1 Levine 1-1

3 Big Brownie(L) 124 Castro 2-5-3 Gyarmati 7-5

4 Citifiesta(L) 120 Alvarado 1-5-3 Hertler 12-1

5 Laylaben(L) 120 Velasquez 4-3-4 Schosberg 6-1

Big Brownie was fast-numbered second in most recent and owns win and two seconds in three starts on Big A's main track. Lots Of Stones was more than two lengths behind top selection last out but is speedy and could prove very tough on soft lead. Citifiesta is a last-race winner that will offer fat ticket; worth long look.

4

1 Mile & 1 Furlong. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3&up. Purse: $45,000.

1 Stud Muffin(L) 122 Cohen 2-5-1 Jacobson 2-1

2 Clear Faith(L) 122 Castro 2-7-2 Hernandez,Jr 8-1

3 African Diamond(L) 124 Velasquez 2-1-4 Brown 9-5

4 Budget(L) 117 Rodriguez 3-4-2 Young 15-1

5 Chairman Now(L) 122 Dominguez 2-2-2 Violette, Jr 2-1

Stud Muffin made wide move when a willing second in last and owns three wins at today's 9-furlong trip. Clear Faith logged his best number on Big A's main track last spring and is training with a purpose for first start since October; very playable. Chairman Now always fires strong efforts, but prefers minor awards; proceed with caution at short odds.

5

7 Furlongs. Claiming $14,000. 3&up. NY Bred. Purse: $23,000.

1 Head Heart Hoof(L) 122 Davila, Jr 3-8-1 Tebbutt 5-1

2 New York Style(L) 122 Velasquez 5-1-4 Divitto 8-1

3 Wicked Climb(L) 122 Dominguez 5-3-2 Rodriguez 3-1

4 Prix de Karakorum(L) 122 Espinoza 4-5-1 Odintz 20-1

5 Coaltown Legend(L) 122 Luzzi 1-1-1 Hernandez,Jr 6-1

6 Smooth Transition(L) 122 Hill 1-4-3 Martin 7-2

7 French Transition(L) 122 Alvarado 6-1-3 Martin, Sr. 6-1

8 Leap Day(L) 122 Cohen 1-3-3 Jacobson 10-1

9 Overextended(L) 122 Alvarado 6-5-1 Loaiza 12-1

Coaltown Legend has won four straight and owns stalker's style that should be well served in field with ample speed. Head Heart Hoof is fleet-footed and starts from the fence and could prove very tough if able to shake clear from other front-runners. French Transition bounced last time after fast-figured score two starts back; can take this with rebound effort.

6

6 1 / 2 Furlongs. Starters Handicap. The ANEW. 3&up. Purse: $42,000.

1 Almighty Silver(L) 116 Espinoza 1-1-4 Ortiz 15-1

2 Jack On the Rocks(L) 121 Alvarado 4-1-4 Gullo 2-1

3 Smokin Hero(L) 119 Lopez 2-3-1 Tebbutt 5-2

4 Hillswick(L) 117 Velasquez 1-4-4 Rodriguez 4-1

5 Sun Dance Moon(L) 117 Cohen 2-1-4 Jacobson 7-2

6 Six Flings(L) 115 Dominguez 5-4-5 Callejas 10-1

Almighty Silver has been on the bench for more than a year, but owns closing style that should be well served in small field where the pace could get hot and hectic. Jack On The Rocks never fired in Prx stake last time but was top-figured winner in prior; bounce-back potential. Smokin Hero is riding a forward line on internal and final figures; very playable.

7

6 Furlongs. Claiming $10,000. 3&up. Purse: $17,000.

1 Zen Village(L) 117 Pedroza 6-9-4 Baker 8-1

2 Goodnight Brad(L) 118 Alvarado 5-3-1 Gullo 10-1

3 Payout(L) 122 Studart 5-2-4 Terracciano 6-1

4 Tympanic(L) 115 Rivera 7-3-4 DeMola 30-1

5 Thunderwave(L) 111 Rodriguez 5-3-1 Pletcher 2-1

6 Swinging At Siro's(L) 122 Dominguez 5-11-6 Galluscio 3-1

7 Jitalian(L) 116 Davis 4-4-4 Grusmark 5-1

8 Tommy Karakorum 118 Cohen 4-1-3 Odintz 12-1

Swinging At Siro's notched improved pace figure in last, but switch to Dominguez will seriously depress price; must take the good with the bad. Payout was flat in last, but logged only lifetime win on Big A's main track; very interesting. Thunderwave was vanned off last month, but tallied swift numbers in prior two starts; dangerous if all is well.

8

1 Mile. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3&up. NY Bred. Purse: $43,000.

1 Thunder Chief(L) 122 Castro 3-1-2 Gyarmati 6-1

2 Mighty Morris(L) 122 Cohen 6-6-7 Kimmel 15-1

3 Goodbyeandgoodluck(L) 117 Pedroza 7-6-4 Hertler 20-1

4 Itsagoodtendollars(L) 122 Valdivia, Jr 1-7-4 Volk 5-1

5 Whateverittakes(L) 122 Velasquez 2-1-3 Schosberg 5-2

6 Good Law(L) 122 Hill 2-1-3 Bush 5-1

7 Copper Forest(L) 122 Dominguez 1-1-1 Rivelli 2-1

Itsagoodtendollars drew off to breakthrough victory in last and lightly raced 5-year-old has ample room for continued improvement. Copper Forest has won three straight and owns speed and fast figures; could easily take another. Whateverittakes was sandwiched between next-out winners when a fast-figured second in last; very dangerous.

9

1 Mile. Maiden Claiming $10,000. 3&up. Purse: $16,000.

1 Wing Glider(L) 118 Husbands 3-3-2 Contessa 5-2

2 Fiddlers Pilgrim(L) 124 Castro 9-x-x Aquilino 15-1

3 Ommadon's Reign(L) 124 Studart 6-3-10 Shivmangal 3-1

4 Little Blow Heart(L) 118 Thompson 6-5-5 Chin 30-1

5 Doctor Wu(L) 124 Gomez 7-6-7 Coffey 30-1

6 Griffon's Song 124 Pezua 6-x-x Quiles 30-1

7 Beijing Blues(L) 119 Rodriguez 2-4-6 Donk 2-1

8 Terrox(L) 124 Davis 5-7-9 Parker 30-1

9 Soft Parade(L) 118 Alvarado 7-4-7 Conway, Jr 5-1

10 Mugger Hugger(L) 124 Blake-Baeza 7-8-8 Creary 30-1

Wing Glider didn't deliver best on wet tracks in last two starts but was top-figured second on Feb. 17; dry land is the key. Ommadon's Reign wheels back in a hurry after making middle move versus pricier field this past Saturday; worth long look. Beijing Blues was second to a runaway winner in last and now makes peak start of form cycle; don't ignore. Terrox needed last and could land in exotics at juicy number.

