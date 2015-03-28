Steve Matthews / March 28 at AQUEDUCT

1

6 Furlongs. 3&up. Fillies and Mares. Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000. Post -- 1:20 p.m.

1 Revolve(L1) 117 Franco x-x-x McLaughlin 5-2

2 Relax(L) 124 Arroyo 3-5-x Jerkens 4-1

3 Susie's a Cowgirl(L) 124 Rice 7-8-4 Davis 30-1

4 Kitai(L) 117 Rodriguez 6-x-x Mazza 20-1

5 Planar(L1) 124 Jara x-x-x Brown 6-1

6 Avalanche Girl(L) 124 Carmouche 2-x-x Brown 1-1

Avalanche Girl was a fast-figured second in debut at GP and has trained sharply in the interim. Relax was a tough-trip third in last; dangerous. Kitai should improve on dry land in second career start.

2

6 Furlongs. 3yo. Maiden Claiming $25,000. NY Bred. Purse: $31,000.

1 Our Posse(L) 120 Franco 11-4-x Rodriguez 2-1

2 Scorpion's Touch(L) 115 Cancel 7-6-7 Ferraro 12-1

3 Gopher Jr(L) 115 Cruz 5-x-x D'Alessandro 5-1

4 Bear Clause(L1) 120 Worrie 12-x-x Friedman 20-1

5 Sunny Aftermoon(L) 120 Rose 8-x-x Martin 8-1

6 Fratello Del Nord(L) 120 Arroyo 6-x-x Englehart 7-2

7 Snake Oil Charlie(L) 120 Perez 9-9-9 Maroun 30-1

8 Colonel Jessup(L) 120 Rice 6-10-6 Shevy 15-1

9 Masterkey(L) 120 Beato 4-x-x Rodriguez 4-1

Scorpion's Touch fired half-mile bullet earning improved pace figure in last; more to come. Fratello Del Nord adds blinkers after being compromised by slow break and wide trip in debut; very playable. Masterkey, another that was victimized by bad start in first race, fired 5-furlong bullet last week; right in the thick of this.

3

6 Furlongs. 4&up. Fillies and Mares. Claiming $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

1 Soul Opposition(L) 120 Carmouche 4-3-3 Levine 4-1

2 Desert Spirit(L) 118 Cruz 3-1-x Schettino 2-1

3 Kleptocrat(L) 123 Franco 2-2-7 Baker 5-2

4 Kimmies Lucky Star(L) 120 Henry 8-5-4 Scott 7-2

5 Pari Nath(L) 123 Worrie 5-7-6 Alvarez 15-1

6 Signora Sofia(L) 120 Rodriguez 9-3-7 Sciacca 15-1

Kimmies Lucky Star is fresh and owns fast back numbers; call based on price. Kleptocrat runs late and has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Desert Spirit will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

4

6 Furlongs. 4&up. Claiming $12,500. Purse: $23,000.

1 Consoles Gotta Go(L) 118 Amaro 4-8-8 Alvarez 15-1

2 Grandpa Len(L) 120 Rose 3-5-1 Contessa 3-1

3 Everydoghashisday(L) 118 Silvera 6-8-3 Parker 20-1

4 Blue Chips Only(L) 118 Cruz 4-2-3 Sciacca 2-1

5 Oghma(L) 120 Arroyo 4-3-8 Englehart 4-1

6 John Silver(L) 120 Franco 1-6-10 Weaver 5-2

7 Do It for Dennis(L) 120 Sone 8-4-8 Jones 30-1

Blue Chips Only drops after being pace and position compromised last time. Oghma owns speed and is riding a forward line on the numbers. Grandpa Len is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

5

1 Mile. 4&up. Claiming $16,000. Purse: $25,000.

1 Charitable(L) 115 Cruz 5-4-1 Servis 2-1

2 Johnny Star(L) 120 Arroyo 4-4-6 Johnson 15-1

3 Robert Noble(L) 123 Rose 1-3-2 Grusmark 5-1

4 No Nukes(L) 120 Beato 5-2-6 Gullo 7-2

5 Ducks Dock(L) 113 Cancel 4-4-4 Araya 3-1

6 Sunrise Lover(L) 120 Sone 3-5-6 Jones 12-1

7 Sky Colors(L) 110 Roman 7-7-7 Ortiz 20-1

8 Life's a Roar(L) 120 Silvera 8-7-6 Parker 20-1

Ducks Dock logged three tight works for first start since September; weakness of field is selection's strength. Robert Noble was a front-running maiden winner in last and could play out as the main speed once again. Charitable owns fast figs but will offer short ticket and is an unknown at the distance on dirt. Johnny Star is a late-running threat on 'A' game; don't ignore.

6

6 Furlongs. 3&up. Maiden Special Weight. NY Bred. Purse: $55,000.

1 Organic Gemini(L) 117 Franco 2-2-4 Asmussen 8-5

2 Crescent Street(L) 124 Rose 7-5-11 Schosberg 20-1

3 Ex Ex Ex(L) 117 Garcia 7-x-x Contessa 15-1

4 Candid Desire(L) 117 Lopez 6-5-5 Sciacca 12-1

5 Disco Joey(L) 119 Cancel 4-5-6 Brown 20-1

6 Suckitupbuster(L) 112 Cruz 2-2-x Gullo 10-1

7 Ulations 117 Jara 3-x-x Barrow 12-1

8 True Bet(L) 117 Carmouche 3-4-6 Dilger 4-1

9 Blue Shark(L) 124 Arroyo 3-3-2 Donk 6-1

10 Stone Crab(L) 117 Beato 3-x-x Rodriguez 8-1

11 Tottie Royer(L) 124 Jimenez 4-6-5 Adel 30-1

Candid Desire gets favorable cutback to sprint after logging solid number at 6-furlong mark last time. Organic Gemini packs potent late kick and worked four times since last start; very dangerous. Stone Crab was third in key-race debut; must consider.

7

1 Mile. 4&up. Claiming $12,500. Purse: $25,000.

1 Mop Head(L) 118 Arroyo 4-5-3 Grusmark 12-1

2 Matt and Jesse(L) 118 Rose 4-2-4 Contessa 10-1

3 Futurazo(L) 118 Franco 5-5-2 Matties 6-1

4 Duke of the City(L) 123 Carmouche 1-1-4 Gargan 7-5

5 Back Forty(L) 118 Worrie 6-4-6 Falcone, Jr 15-1

6 Kitchi Warrior(L) 120 Amaro 5-4-6 Gutierrez 30-1

7 Petrocelli(L) 115 Cruz 4-1-3 Barrera, III 3-1

8 Lubango(L) 111 Cancel 1-2-3 Sciacca 5-1

Lubango was a hard-charging winner in last and could pair up victories at playable price. Petrocelli got the better of top selection by two lengths when a front-running winner on Feb. 12; dangerous. Duke of the City exits top-figured wins in last two starts; logical, short-priced player. Mop Head is riding an improving line on the numbers and has the benefit of the rail; worth long look at long price.

8

6 Furlongs. 4&up. Fillies and Mares. Allowance. NY Bred. Purse: $57,000.

1 Moldavite(L) 121 Lopez 2-1-3 Allard 6-1

2 Maybry's Girl(L) 121 Amaro 6-6-2 Henry 50-1

3 Quit Smokin(L) 121 Rice 3-6-1 Hertler 20-1

4 Kitty Ride(L) 121 Rodriguez 1-x-x Ryerson 5-1

5 My Won Love(L) 121 Arroyo 2-3-4 Klesaris 2-1

6 Kelly's Prize(L) 121 Franco 4-11-1 Sciacca 10-1

7 Edith(L) 114 Cancel 1-9-x Sciacca 12-1

8 Saharan Serenade 118 Cruz 1-5-5 Toscano, Jr 5-2

9 Over My Head(L) 121 Jara 2-2-6 Morrison 12-1

Saharan Serenade made sustained rally to break maiden last time; more to come. Kitty Ride as a front-end winner in debut and hails from white-hot Jimmy Ryerson stable; big-time threat. My Won Love also owns speed and can win from off the pace as well; right in the thick of this.

9

6 Furlongs. 4&up. Claiming $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

1 Ice Wagon(L) 115 Cruz 5-3-2 Englehart 6-1

2 Little Rocco(L) 123 Beato 5-8-9 Barker 20-1

3 Boss Daddy(L) 123 Rose 3-6-4 Adsit 7-2

4 Face the Race(L) 120 Franco 3-9-3 Rodriguez 6-1

5 Acigarisjustacigar(L) 120 Worrie 2-4-5 Ryerson 12-1

6 Oxley Gap(L) 123 De Diego 1-2-5 Conway, Jr 20-1

7 Sunlover(L) 120 Carmouche 7-4-3 Kenneally 5-1

8 Kodiak Kody(L) 120 Arroyo 6-2-5 Contessa 10-1

9 Pin and Win(L) 120 Rice 3-4-4 Lostritto 9-2

10 Qui C'est Moi(L) 123 Jara 7-1-3 Adsit 12-1

11 Keltic Fighter(L) 120 Silvera 8-8-6 Hizo 30-1

12 King Kongrats(L) 120 Garcia 4-4-1 Quick 20-1

Also Eligible

13 Eight Cents(L) 123 Rose 2-2-2 Rodriguez 5-2

14 Domer(L) 123 Richards 3-5-7 Contessa 4-1

Pin and Win is working consistently for first start since July; call in wide-open nightcap. Domer is speedy and must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list. Boss Daddy also is fleet-footed and looms the main speed if Domer scratches. Qui C'est Moi regressed in last after pace-pressing win in prior; rebound potential. Little Rocco was a change-of-pace fifth in last; price will be tempting.

