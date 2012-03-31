Steve Matthews / March 31 at Aqueduct

1

1 Mile. 4&up. Claiming $10,000. Purse: $31,000.

Post -- 12:50 p.m.

1 Hardshell(L) 120 Lopez 8-1-9 Baker 5-1

2 Secret Getaway(L) 113 Camacho, Jr 3-6-2 Young 8-1

3 Small Town(L) 118 Lezcano 2-5-3 Grusmark 12-1

4 Marquet Rebel(L) 113 Ortiz 4-6-4 Parker 10-1

5 Hill Crossing(L) 120 Castro 1-4-1 Guerrero 4-1

6 Parc des Princes(L) 118 Espinoza 2-2-1 Rodriguez 7-2

7 Metrology(L) 118 Ortiz, Jr 7-3-5 Campo, Jr 12-1

8 Digger Karakorum(L) 118 Luzzi 1-4-3 Dutrow, Jr 3-1

9 Unbridled Danger(L) 118 Silvera 4-5-2 Peebles 15-1

Hardshell was done in by hot pace last time after fast-figured score in prior; rebounds. Digger Karakorum has trained sharply since clear-cut win in last; very dangerous. Metrology owns a win and a second in two starts on Big A's main track; don't ignore.

2

6 Furlongs. 3&up. Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Redemption Road(L) 116 Castro 5-x-x Jerkens 6-5

2 Mr. Beer Goggles(L) 111 Garcia 3-3-6 Persaud 6-1

3 Double Bass(L1) 116 Ortiz, Jr 12-7-x McLaughlin 3-1

4 Unstoppable U(L1) 116 Alvarado x-x-x McPeek 6-1

5 Stressing(L) 111 Camacho, Jr 6-x-x Persaud 20-1

6 Adios Nardo(L) 116 Cohen 3-4-7 Jacobson 4-1

Redemption Road is firing bullets for potent second-out stable; close call in tricky heat. Unstoppable U compiled eye-catching work tab for debut; stay tuned to tote. Double Brass gets the meds for stateside debut; very interesting.

3

7 Furlongs. 3&up. Maiden Claiming $16,000. NY Bred. Purse: $29,000.

1 Ommadon's Reign(L) 123 Silvera 6-6-3 Campo, Jr 20-1

2 Alarmist(L) 123 Ortiz, Jr 7-5-2 Gyarmati 7-5

3 Call Up the Chief(L) 118 Camacho, Jr 4-7-5 Toscano, Jr 12-1

4 Pegasus Hellas(L) 117 Davis 4-3-4 Metivier 6-1

5 Appian Way(L) 123 Luzzi 7-3-5 Ferraro 5-2

6 Crescent Moon Dr(L) 113 Di Fiore 8-6-5 Sciacca 30-1

7 Sandican(L) 123 Castro 3-3-5 O'Brien 5-1

8 S. Z. Madison(L) 123 Lezcano 5-4-3 Henry 15-1

Alarmist takes potent class drop and lands in weak field. Appian Way also drops and makes peak start of form cycle. Pegasus Hellas would be aided by hot fractions.

4

6 Furlongs. 4&up. Fillies and Mares. Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $62,000.

1 Superior Sarah(L) 123 Velasquez 3-1-2 Albertrani 9-5

2 Iberian Gate(L) 120 Ortiz, Jr 1-6-4 DeMola 15-1

3 How She Rolls(L) 118 Lopez 5-1-2 Breen 3-1

4 Victoria Lynn(L) 118 Camacho, Jr 1-2-5 Rodriguez 8-5

5 Verse Choir(L) 113 Hernandez 5-6-5 Morales 8-1

Verse Choir is rested and could speed pop small group. Victoria Lynn was a fast-figured winner in last; could easily take another. Superior Sarah is more than good enough on 'A' game.

5

1 1/16 Mile. (Turf). 3&up. Claiming $25,000. Purse: $34,000.

1 El Corriente(L) 121 Carr 5-3-7 Scott 8-1

2 Sorry No Refunds(L) 121 Velasquez 1-3-x Trombetta 3-1

3 Out of Your Mind(L) 116 Ortiz 6-6-3 Sciacca 20-1

4 Pavlov's Dog(L) 121 Silvera 4-8-8 Fisher 20-1

5 Special Action(L) 121 Ortiz, Jr 2-5-1 Miceli 5-1

6 Jackin My Style(L) 114 Espinoza 4-6-1 Persaud 20-1

7 Indigene Charm(L) 121 Cohen 1-7-2 Jacobson 5-2

8 The Tapinator(L) 109 Camacho, Jr 6-1-2 Contessa 20-1

9 Crea's Law(L) 121 Castro 7-4-6 O'Brien 4-1

10 L L Flying Notes(L) 121 Husbands 8-8-9 Hinds 50-1

Also Eligible

11 L. C. Sleepy(L1) 121 Alvarado 3-3-4 Contessa 4-1

12 Black Bullet(L) 114 Ortiz, Jr 4-4-5 Sacco 12-1

13 Shoutout(L) 121 Montalvo 4-8-2 DeMola 15-1

14 City Strut(L) 121 Alvarado 7-4-3 Schettino 2-1

15 Ess Shape(L) 121 No Rider 2-7-8 Martin, Sr. 12-1

16 Kevin Silverlaspia(L) 114 Silvera 2-7-8 Shivmangal 10-1

Special Action is riding an improving line on the numbers and delivered solid efforts on Big A sod last fall. Indigene Charm moves to grass in first start for Drawing Away/Jacobson after dominant maiden score; very dangerous. Out Of Your Mind is the only member of this field above the AE line with a win on grass; don't ignore.

6

6 Furlongs. 4&up. Fillies and Mares. Claiming $10,000. Purse: $29,000.

1 Reproduction(L) 115 Hernandez 7-7-5 Lostritto 30-1

2 Speckledbird(L) 120 Castro 2-3-1 Miceli 7-2

3 Louisiana Warrior(L) 120 Husbands 9-7-4 Pringle 50-1

4 Life's Measure(L) 120 Lezcano 4-3-5 Odintz 6-1

5 Gatto Nero(L) 120 Carr 4-4-3 Baker 20-1

6 Bobity Boo(L) 120 Velasquez 1-1-1 Martin 5-2

7 My Snookie's Pal(L) 120 Silvera 8-3-3 Rice 8-1

8 Navedano(L) 120 Alvarado 7-3-2 Loaiza 30-1

9 Roman Renegade(L) 115 Camacho, Jr 6-2-4 Persaud 12-1

10 Wynot Siyue(L) 120 Davis 6-7-1 Coffey 30-1

11 Tropical Trip(L) 120 Falk 5-6-7 Falk 50-1

12 Sixty Acres(L) 113 Ortiz 1-8-5 Rodriguez 4-1

13 Sweet Hot Toddy(L) 120 Lopez 5-2-3 Baker 10-1

Sixty Acres was a front-running winner in first start for Rudy Rodriguez; more to come. Bobity Boo owns fast figs and is 1-for-1 on Big A's main track. Speckledbird could prove a serious front-end threat on best.

7

1 1/16 Mile. (Turf). 3&up. Maiden Special Weight. NY Bred. Purse: $55,000.

1 Suspicious U(L) 116 Silvera 6-3-7 Badgett, Jr 6-1

2 Mr Rosenthal(L) 123 Carr 3-4-5 DiPrima 15-1

3 Snap Call(L) 116 Castro 6-4-x Schwartz 12-1

4 My Pal of Pals(L) 116 Alvarado 5-6-10 Sciacca 15-1

5 Professor Chaos 111 Camacho, Jr 9-x-x Metivier 30-1

6 Imaspeedyguy(L) 123 Lopez 4-4-4 Kelly 7-2

7 Pearl Of Wisdom(L) 116 Cohen 4-2-4 Martin 2-1

8 Cientifico(L) 118 Hernandez 8-6-x Terranova,II 4-1

9 Iron Play(L) 116 Ortiz, Jr 6-9-6 Donk 20-1

10 El Dreamer(L) 123 Lezcano 2-2-2 DiSanto 15-1

Also Eligible

11 Mike and Rob(L) 116 Castro 6-2-4 Weaver 5-2

12 Suilleabhain(L) 116 Espinoza 11-x-x Kimmel 15-1

13 Mia Poppy(L) 116 Ortiz, Jr 5-2-3 Schettino 4-1

14 Dreamalot(L) 123 Velasquez 7-5-7 Kelly 5-1

15 Suave Sailor(L) 116 Velasquez 6-x-x Rice 20-1

16 Ecstatic Cat(L) 116 Rivera 4-2-x Serey 10-1

Imaspeedyguy logged fast late pace number when fourth on Big A sod this past fall; call based on price potential. Pearl Of Wisdom owns fast dirt numbers and will prove a tough customer if able to transfer to turf. Iron Play is training with a purpose for first grass start; worth long look at long price.

8

6 1/2 Furlongs. Allowance. 3&up. NY Bred. Purse: $52,000.

1 Exciting Missile(L) 116 Carr 4-1-3 Conway, Jr 30-1

2 Recurring Dream 118 Castro 1-x-x Barker 4-1

3 Greeley's Law(L) 122 Lezcano 6-7-2 DiSanto 15-1

4 Russian Ally(L) 124 Silvera 1-2-2 Rice 8-1

5 Zone Breaker(L) 115 Ortiz 5-3-6 Sedlacek 12-1

6 Ginger's Joe(L) 122 Espinoza 6-8-4 Held 20-1

7 Flo's Greatness(L) 122 Lopez 4-1-5 Iselin 5-2

8 Adjournment(L) 122 Alvarado 8-5-1 Barbara 15-1

9 Master Splash(L) 122 Cohen 3-5-6 Englehart 5-1

10 Readytodefer(L) 116 Ortiz, Jr 8-4-1 Levine 6-1

11 Outside Love(L) 122 Velasquez 2-7-4 Maver, Jr 10-1

Master Splash closed into hot final fraction last time and logged only win this surface and trip last fall. Russian Ally was wire-to-wire winner in last and could play out as the main speed once again; big-time danger. Flo's Greatness is fresh, training sharply and owns fast figs; could easily take this.

9

1 Mile. The PLUGGED NICKLE. 4&up. Fillies and Mares. Purse: $75,000.

1 Great Gracie Dane(L) 118 Velasquez 2-1-6 Dutrow, Jr 5-2

2 Catch a Thief(L) 120 Castro 10-3-4 Hills 4-1

3 Empress Of Gold(L) 118 Alvarado 3-1-1 Mott 5-1

4 Opus A(L) 123 Ortiz, Jr 1-1-2 Violette, Jr 2-1

5 Indian Burn(L) 118 Lopez 1-3-4 Hertler 10-1

6 One Last Dance(L) 118 Cohen 1-4-1 Romans 5-1

Empress Of Gold compiled eye-catching work slate for first start in 60 days and can win from on or off pace. Great Gracie Dane was pace and position compromised last out and is 1-for-1 on Big A's main track; could easily take this. Opus A is riding a two-race winning streak but capitalized on perfect trips both times; vulnerable?

10

6 Furlongs. 3&up. Fillies and Mares. Maiden Claiming $15,000. NY Bred. Purse: $29,000.

1 Connect With Traz(L) 123 Ortiz, Jr 6-6-10 Arriaga 50-1

2 Karakorum Magic(L) 123 Studart 6-2-2 Odintz 3-1

3 Mattie's Warrior(L) 116 Ortiz 9-6-5 DiPrima 20-1

4 Crimsons Gold(L) 123 Lopez 2-2-5 Nunn 10-1

5 Kissinginthedark(L1) 116 Khan 5-8-x Parker 8-1

6 Theres a Fine Line 113 Di Fiore 9-12-8 Lostritto 50-1

7 City Vice(L) 118 Camacho, Jr 3-7-2 DeMola 8-1

8 Eurosensation(L) 123 Velasquez 4-4-2 Rice 6-1

9 Skinnydipper(L) 116 Smith 8-8-7 Hushion 4-1

10 Carrot Thief(L) 123 Silvera 4-3-2 Quick 6-1

11 Pegasus Emerald(L) 116 Montalvo 7-x-x Metivier 15-1

12 Western Gal(L) 111 Hernandez 8-x-x Hooper 15-1

13 Risky Marquet(L1) 123 Davis x-x-x Tebbutt 20-1

Skinnydipper gets class relief, surface switch and makes first start for Mike Hushion; nice spot. Karakorum Magic is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Carrot Thief could impact if fractions get fast and furious. Western Gal flashed speed in debut and should be tighter with race under belt.

