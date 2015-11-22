Steve Matthews / November 21 at AQUEDUCT

1

1 Mile. (Turf). Maiden Special Weight. 2yo. Fillies. NY Bred. Purse: $55,000. Post -- 12:20 p.m.

2 Button Pusher(L1) 120 Velazquez x-x-x Morley 6-1

3 Stormin Sandy(L) 115 Cancel 5-x-x Pletcher 12-1

4 Cotton Candy Cutie(L) 120 Saez 2-4-3 Brown 7-2

5 Celtic Serenade(L1) 120 Luzzi x-x-x Brown 15-1

1 Kristen's Limits 120 Arroyo x-x-x Clement 8-1

6 Boomerang Becky(L) 120 Franco 6-6-x Servis 12-1

7 Queen of New York(L) 120 Trujillo 9-x-x Toner 20-1

8 Tough Temper(L) 120 Carmouche 3-x-x Englehart 4-1

9 Ditch Em(L) 120 Fragoso 8-x-x Weaver 20-1

10 Preying Mantis(L) 120 Cruz 6-11-4 Jerkens 5-2

Also Eligible

11 Light Reign(L) 120 Trujillo 10-7-9 Kelly 20-1

12 Alyssa and a Lisa(L) 115 Cancel 7-3-6 Contessa 8-1

13 Sophia's Choice(L) 120 Gryder 2-2-6 Martin 2-1

Main Track Only

14 Bareeqa(L) 120 No Rider 6-7-x Brown 10-1

15 Fly Ash(L1) 120 No Rider x-x-x Reynolds 4-1

1a Lulu's Blues(L1) 120 No Rider 5-x-x Clement 8-1

Boomerang Becky tallied improved final fraction when a late-running sixth in sprint last time; added ground is key. Tough Temper is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Cotton Candy Cutie is training strongly for first start in nine weeks; dangerous.

2

7 Furlongs. Claiming $16,000. 3&up. Purse: $31,000.

1 Distorted Dream(L) 124 Velasquez 5-2-2 Quick 4-1

2 Real Estate Rich(L) 120 Saez 6-5-3 Gullo 6-1

3 Forty Nine Watts(L) 120 Cruz 3-6-7 Cannizzo 8-1

4 Collin's Smile(L) 124 Arroyo 1-5-4 Lakeman 7-2

5 Bama Bound(L) 115 Cancel 2-7-6 Servis 8-1

6 In the Beat(L) 120 Franco 4-6-6 Cannizzo 12-1

7 Mordi's Miracle(L) 122 Carmouche 6-7-4 Jacobson 5-2

8 Dighton(L) 120 Alvarado 7-6-5 Fisher 10-1

Collin's Smile was a front-end winner in last and owns faster back figures. Mordi's Miracle drops two class levels; fire sale? Forty Nine Watts would be aided by pace meltdown.

3

1 1/16 Mile. (Turf). Maiden Claiming $40,000. 3&up. NY Bred. Purse: $41,000.

1 Starago(L) 124 Ulloa 12-12-12 DiPrima 20-1

2 Street Fightin Man(L) 121 Saez 3-3-5 Esler 8-5

3 Resolve(L) 124 Carmouche 10-5-12 Rawles 10-1

4 Longisland Express(L) 121 Gryder 4-7-3 Handal 3-1

5 Royal Afleet(L) 121 Arroyo 7-8-6 DiSanto 30-1

6 Kangaroo Style(L) 121 Franco 5-10-9 Nevin 8-1

7 Colonel Jessup(L) 121 Arrieta 9-5-8 Shevy 20-1

8 Disco Joey(L) 124 Luzzi 8-4-5 Brown 5-1

9 Magical Mirror 114 Gomez 10-10-x Multari, Jr 50-1

10 Emergency Exit(L) 114 Davis 10-7-8 Goodwin 50-1

11 Without Fear(L) 124 Worrie 11-6-9 Grant 50-1

12 Black Friday Rush(L) 121 Garcia 6-11-11 Orseno 15-1

Also Eligible

13 Casa Gato 121 Garcia 10-x-x Feron 30-1

Main Track Only

14 Jacob's Here(L) 124 Velasquez 4-2-12 Quick 4-1

15 River of Magic(L1) 121 Franco 8-5-5 Weaver 5-2

Black Friday Rush makes peak start of form cycle; throw deep in weak field. Street Fightin Man is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Colonel Jessup's speed gives him a puncher's chance.

4

6 Furlongs. The NOTEBOOK. 2yo. NY Bred. Purse: $100,000.

1 Spooked Out(L) 120 DeCarlo 1-2-x Pletcher 5-2

2 Love That Jazz(L) 122 Rosario 5-1-2 Asmussen 6-1

3 Dr. Shane(L) 122 Franco 1-2-3 Esler 5-1

4 My Man Al(L) 120 Cancel 1-7-3 Adsit 30-1

5 Terian(L) 120 Saez 1-2-x Englehart 12-1

6 No Entiendo(L) 120 Velasquez 5-1-2 Rodriguez 10-1

7 Steve's Image(L) 122 Carmouche 1-5-1 Martin 15-1

8 Sudden Surprise(L) 122 Velazquez 4-1-1 Pletcher 8-5

Love That Jazz was done in by fast fractions last time; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Dr. Shane bested top selection by 16 lengths when winning last; big-time player. Spooked Out and Sudden Surprise are both fleet-footed and are an uncoupled tandem from Todd Pletcher barn; what a game.

5

1 Mile. (Turf). Allowance. 3&up. Purse: $67,000.

3 Indian Brut(L) 120 Carmouche 2-4-3 Tagg 5-2

1 Macagone(L) 124 Gryder 2-8-3 Domino 7-2

4 Ross J Dawg(L) 117 Velazquez 4-2-2 Klesaris 6-1

1a Birchwood Road(L) 124 Franco 5-1-7 Domino 7-2

2 River Dancer(L) 120 Rosario 2-1-x Cannizzo 12-1

5 Irish Cat(L) 117 Alvarado 1-1-2 Rice 12-1

6 Where's Danny(L) 120 Cruz 7-5-5 Jacobson 20-1

7 On Tap(L) 117 Velasquez 5-1-3 Rice 5-1

8 Sanctify(L) 122 Saez 1-6-7 Mott 10-1

9 Lord of Love(L) 122 Trujillo 1-5-3 Hertler 8-1

Main Track Only

10 Little Distorted(L) 120 No Rider 3-9-5 Lynch 12-1

11 Shaken Not Stirred(L) 121 No Rider 1-x-x Mott 5-2

12 Silver Ride(L) 117 Saez 4-1-4 Lynch 6-1

2b Dannie's Deceiver(L) 119 No Rider 1-2-4 Cannizzo 12-1

Lord of Love was a determined winner in last and owns "foundation" on the final figures. Irish Cat is riding a two-race winning streak and handles any footing. Macagone is speedy and exits game placing in last; right in the thick of this.

6

6 Furlongs. Maiden Special Weight. 2yo. Purse: $60,000.

1 Lazarus Project(L) 120 Trujillo 2-x-x Orseno 15-1

2 Malibu Action(L1) 120 Castellno,Jr x-x-x Hills 6-1

3 The Big Mo(L1) 120 Franco x-x-x Dutrow 3-1

4 Cadeyrn(L1) 120 Carmouche x-x-x Englehart 8-1

5 Musical Comedy(L1) 120 Gryder x-x-x Brown 6-1

6 Black Doblin 120 Silvera x-x-x Parker 30-1

7 Homespun Hero(L1) 115 Cancel x-x-x Tagg 12-1

8 Wild Impulse(L) 120 Velasquez 4-3-x Rice 5-1

9 Isofass 120 Cruz x-x-x Abbott, III 15-1

10 Silver Romeo(L) 120 Saez 8-x-x McLaughlin 7-2

Lazarus Project tallied solid final fraction when second to a much-the-best winner in debut; more to give. Wild Impulse moves back to dirt after much-improved effort in last; developing and dangerous. The Big Mo debuts for Tony Dutrow; could be the goods.

7

1 Mile. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3&up. Purse: $75,000.

1 Ostrolenka(L) 118 DeCarlo 9-6-5 Pletcher 15-1

2 Don Dulce(L) 121 Saez 1-3-3 Levine 8-1

3 Res Judicata(L) 120 Carmouche 3-5-5 Servis 20-1

4 Blingo(L) 120 Gryder 9-3-1 Shirreffs 4-1

5 Noble Cornerstone(L) 120 Alvarado 5-3-4 Morley 10-1

6 Mylute(L) 121 Franco 2-5-5 Pletcher 8-5

7 Big Business(L) 120 Velazquez 6-5-5 Jacobson 7-2

8 Norumbega(L) 120 Rosario 9-8-1 McGaughey III 8-1

Big Business needed last and owns four wins from six starts on Big A's main track. Ostrolenka could play out as the controlling speed in field that's light on front-runners. Norumbega is training with a purpose for first start in 448 days; must respect.

8

1 Mile. (Turf). The ARTIE SCHILLER. 3&up. Purse: $100,000.

1 Sky Flight(L) 118 Rosario 1-7-5 Casse 6-1

2 Plainview(L) 120 Velasquez 1-1-4 Jacobson 5-1

3 Slip By 120 de Sousa 1-6-2 Matz 10-1

4 Lubash(L) 124 Alvarado 1-4-1 Clement 3-1

5 Any Given Royal(L) 118 Trujillo 4-2-1 Lynch 20-1

6 Aztec Brave(L) 122 Carmouche 3-1-3 Sharp 6-1

7 El Jefe Grande(L) 118 Luzzi 7-5-3 Adsit 30-1

8 Vision Perfect(L) 120 Franco 5-2-7 Donk 20-1

9 English Minister(L) 120 Saez 3-3-1 Trombetta 15-1

10 Reload(L) 124 Velazquez 1-3-4 McGaughey III 5-2

Also Eligible

11 Call First(L) 118 Hernandez 3-2-1 Perri 30-1

Main Track Only

12 Saratoga Snacks(L) 124 Velazquez 7-2-1 Sciacca 4-1

13 Stormin Monarcho(L) 124 No Rider 1-5-4 Jacobson 2-1

14 Taghleeb(L) 119 No Rider 1-5-2 McLaughlin 8-1

Slip By notched swift late pace and final figures when winning last at Lrl; ready for prime-time. Lubash delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; dangerous. English Minister is speedy and logged four tight works since last start; very interesting. El Jefe Grande packs a potent late kick on best efforts; price will be tempting.

9

7 Furlongs. Maiden Special Weight. 2yo. NY Bred. Purse: $55,000.

1 New York Song(L) 120 Gryder 3-2-3 Violette, Jr 9-2

2 Zoo Yorker(L) 115 Cancel 8-x-x Maker 15-1

3 We Did(L1) 120 Arrieta x-x-x Gyarmati 30-1

4 Just Afleet(L1) 120 Carmouche x-x-x Englehart 10-1

5 Foggy Mountain Cat(L1) 120 Cruz x-x-x Violette, Jr 12-1

6 Willie's Mojo(L1) 120 Velazquez x-x-x Pletcher 7-2

7 Aragonite(L1) 120 Arroyo x-x-x Donk 12-1

8 Guaranteed(L) 120 Castellno,Jr 9-5-4 Cash 20-1

9 Danebury(L1) 120 Velasquez x-x-x Kenneally 6-1

10 Saratoga Sight(L1) 120 Saez x-x-x Pletcher 6-1

11 Guardian(L) 120 Alvarado 3-x-x Mott 5-1

Guardian was a useful third in debut and worked three times in the interim; forward move predicted. New York Song also has trained strongly since last start and has hit the board in all three outings; logical, short-priced threat. Guaranteed sheds the blinkers and returns to dirt; wake-up potential. Saratoga Sight debuts for Pletcher; need more?

