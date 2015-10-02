Steve Matthews / October 2 at BELMONT

1

1 Mile. 3&up. Claiming $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

Post -- 12:55 p.m.

1 Stevie's Moonshot(L) 124 Castellano 7-8-3 Pletcher 6-5

2 Lyrical Miracle(L) 122 Silvera 11-9-3 Turner, Jr 12-1

3 Special Agent(L) 122 Davis 7-9-10 Contessa 3-1

4 Bossmon(L) 120 DeCarlo 4-4-7 Sedlacek 4-1

5 Lightning Ron(L) 124 Jara 1-4-2 Parker 6-1

6 Sunrise Lover(L) 122 Amaro 2-7-5 Jones 15-1

Special Agent is rested, working with a purpose and owns solid numbers on best efforts; call in weak opener. Bossmon drops after two-move fourth last time; forward move predicted. Stevie's Moonshot also gets class relief and moves to dirt; short price is the problem.

2

7 Furlongs. (Widener Turf). 3&up. Maiden Special Weight. NY Bred. Purse: $60,000.

1 Watch the Tie(L) 121 Ortiz, Jr 2-2-3 Gullo 9-5

2 Tiz a Chance(L) 121 Alvarado 3-2-x Motion 2-1

3 Without Fear(L) 124 Arrieta 5-6-6 Grant 30-1

4 River Knight(L) 124 Jara 2-2-2 Pringle 10-1

6 Dream Doctor 124 Carmouche x-x-x Woolley 12-1

10 Grand Sky(L) 121 Lezcano 4-8-5 Casse 5-1

11 Lead by Example(L) 121 Rosario 5-3-x Clement 6-1

Main Track Only

5 Full of Mine(L) 124 No Rider 5-2-5 Chatterpaul 15-1

7 Super Psyche(L) 121 Alvarado 2-5-8 Mott 2-1

8 Baby Snacks(L) 121 No Rider 7-10-x Sciacca 10-1

9 Bustin the Bank(L) 121 No Rider 2-6-3 Donk 8-1

Watch the Tie was a willing second in last; more to give. Tiz a Chance has delivered strong efforts in both starts; very dangerous. River Knight has finished second in last three starts; must consider.

3

6 Furlongs. (Inner Turf). 3&up. Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse: $41,000.

2 Alto Sky(L) 124 Franco 10-4-10 O'Brien 20-1

3 Irish Cat(L) 121 Alvarado 5-10-7 Rice 6-1

4 Viable Option(L) 121 Velasquez 4-2-4 Jacobson 4-1

1 Mischievous One(L) 124 Davis 12-7-7 Cannizzo 8-1

1a Promise and Hope(L) 121 Rosario 4-6-3 Cannizzo 8-1

5 Je Ne Sais Pas(L) 121 Ortiz, Jr 3-6-3 Servis 5-2

6 Here Sir(L) 121 Carmouche 4-8-7 Adsit 5-1

7 Boone Station(L) 121 Arroyo 7-8-3 McLaughlin 3-1

Promise and Hope is riding a forward line on late pace and final figures. Here Sir was compromised by wide trip when fourth as the favorite in last; must respect. Irish Cat makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; right in the thick of this.

4

1 1/16 Mile. (Widener Turf). 3&up. Claiming $25,000. Purse: $34,000.

1 Reach for Yield(L) 124 Ortiz, Jr 5-1-3 Brown 7-5

2 Charity Reins(L) 121 Arroyo 8-3-5 Serpe 5-1

3 Blue Shark(L) 124 Alvarado 6-3-5 Donk 4-1

4 Hushhushmushmush(L) 124 Castellano 7-1-2 Rodriguez 6-1

5 Ducks Dock(L) 121 Lezcano 3-8-5 Lalman 8-1

6 Broughton Kitten(L) 117 Jara 5-8-7 Gullo 12-1

7 Smokey Brown 121 Davis 6-6-10 Toscano, Jr 20-1

Smokey Brown displayed improved speed in last and owns fast late pace figures on best efforts. Reach for Yield was victimized by wide trip in last after determined victory in prior; rebound potential. Hushhushmushmush wanted no part of the mud last time but is competitive on turf; must consider.

5

6 Furlongs. 3&up. Maiden Claiming $40,000. NY Bred. Purse: $41,000.

1 Field Sense(L) 121 Ortiz, Jr 4-3-8 Barr 2-1

2 Norm the Giant(L) 121 Lezcano 2-4-2 Ryerson 9-5

3 Memory Keeper(L) 121 Franco 10-6-x Morley 5-1

4 Wrought(L) 121 Trujillo 6-7-10 Adsit 12-1

5 Ruxpin(L) 121 Carmouche 8-x-x Sharp 6-1

6 Sandy Strikes 121 Arroyo 8-6-x Englehart 15-1

7 Ant and Bee(L) 121 Rodriguez 3-7-5 Hertler 10-1

Memory Keeper is firing bullets for first start since March 7; primed and ready. Norm the Giant was a willing second in last and now makes first start since claimed; very dangerous. Ant and Bee could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

6

6 Furlongs. (Inner Turf). 3&up. Fillies and Mares. Claiming $25,000. Purse: $40,000.

2 All Mine Tonight(L) 120 Ortiz, Jr 4-4-3 Kenneally 8-5

1a Gethot Stayhot(L) 117 DeCarlo 3-3-3 Toscano, Jr 15-1

3 Saratoga Karaoke(L) 122 Alvarado 4-4-1 Domino 6-1

4 Queen of the Spa(L) 124 Trujillo 2-6-1 Gullo 8-1

5 Jennys Creek(L) 122 Castellano 6-4-1 Martin 7-2

6 Dot Product(L) 121 Franco 1-3-2 Englehart 5-1

7 Annie Walker(L) 122 Rosario 2-5-7 Esler 8-1

Main Track Only

1 Saharan Serenade(L) 124 No Rider 5-7-4 Toscano, Jr 15-1

Saratoga Karaoke gets class relief and logged both lifetime wins on Belmont turf. Queen of the Spa is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Gethot Stayhot moves to grass and makes peak start of form cycle; very interesting.

7

7 Furlongs. (Widener Turf). 3&up. Claiming $32,000. Purse: $53,000.

1 Saint Finian(L) 120 Velasquez 6-3-4 Brown 12-1

2 Powerful Instinct(L) 122 Davis 7-4-6 Jacobson 15-1

3 Non Stop(L) 122 Lezcano 3-1-8 Servis 4-1

4 Great Attack(L) 120 Rodriguez 7-2-1 Terracciano 8-1

5 Shock Leader(L) 120 Rosario 8-7-2 Cox 8-1

6 In Speight Ofitall(L) 122 Worrie 7-9-5 Reiff 20-1

8 U S Citizen(L) 120 Carmouche 4-4-7 Gargan 3-1

9 Rapscallion(L) 120 Franco 3-5-2 Englehart 8-1

10 Hear the Footsteps(L) 120 Castellano 4-4-4 Brown 5-1

11 McIlroy(L) 120 Ortiz, Jr 2-10-7 Rodriguez 6-1

12 Luigi P 120 Arroyo 5-6-6 Bizelia 30-1

Main Track Only

7 Box Office(L) 122 No Rider 1-2-4 Servis 2-1

13 Saturday Appeal(L) 120 Alvarado 6-1-6 Schosberg 12-1

14 Saturday's Charm(L) 122 No Rider 2-4-1 Jacobson 4-5

Rapscallion exits hard-charging third in last and owns faster back figures; more to give. Powerful Instinct drops and packs potent late kick on 'A' game. Luigi P's speed gives him a puncher's chance.

8

6 1/2 Furlongs. Allowance. 3&up. NY Bred. Purse: $62,000.

1 True Bet(L) 121 Franco 1-2-2 Dilger 6-1

2 Giantinthemoonlite(L) 122 Castellano 3-2-5 Brown 5-2

3 Watergate(L) 119 Alvarado 2-5-3 Schosberg 6-1

4 Candid Desire(L) 121 Lopez 9-5-3 Sciacca 15-1

5 Little Popsie(L) 121 Trujillo 8-7-3 Levine 6-1

6 Ganador(L) 122 Fragoso 6-5-8 Barrera, III 30-1

7 David Rocks(L) 119 Carmouche 5-1-1 Levine 3-1

8 Lehigh Five(L) 119 Ortiz, Jr 7-1-x Violette, Jr 5-1

True Bet fired crisp 5-furlong work since hand-ridden maiden victory last out; pairs up. Watergate tallied solid late pace figure when a tough-trip second in last. Giantinthemoonlite owns a win and two seconds in three starts at Belmont; right in the thick of this.

9

6 Furlongs. (Inner Turf). Maiden Special Weight. 2yo. Fillies. NY Bred. Purse: $60,000.

1 Freudsalm(L) 120 Castellano 6-3-x Pompay 6-1

2 Lady's First(L) 120 Carmouche 2-5-6 Dutrow 7-2

3 Persky's Spirit(L) 120 Arroyo 7-x-x Ortiz 30-1

4 Mary Pray for Us(L1) 120 Davis x-x-x Miceli 20-1

5 Subtle Lady(L1) 120 Ortiz, Jr x-x-x Donk 10-1

6 Queen of Castle(L1) 120 Jara x-x-x Stoklosa 15-1

7 Out of Nowhere(L) 120 Trujillo 7-6-6 Cash 15-1

8 Ask the Lonely(L) 120 Velasquez 5-x-x Nevin 10-1

9 Champagne Therapy(L) 120 Alvarado 7-x-x Schosberg 12-1

10 Bea Bea(L) 120 Rosario 2-x-x Violette, Jr 3-1

11 Swayed 120 Lezcano x-x-x Weaver 12-1

12 Louisville First 120 Franco 2-4-x Weaver 5-1

Also Eligible

13 Eloweasel(L1) 120 DeCarlo 5-x-x Kelly 8-1

Eloweasel gets the meds after chasing swift splits and fading late in debut; tighter today. Bea Bea made sustained rally when a hard-charging second in debut; very dangerous. Lady's First was an ultra-game second in last; big-time player. Ask the Lonely was an even fifth after rough start in key-race debut; worth long look.

